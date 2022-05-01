Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 3,161 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 3,161 new coronavirus cases, up 182 from Saturday and down 1,775 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 165, down six from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (1,930), Hokkaido (1,854), Okinawa (1,554), Aichi (1,428), Hyogo (1,043), Chiba (1,023), Hiroshima (645), Ibaraki (634), Kagoshima (580), Shizuoka (480), Kyoto (417), Oita (344), Tochigi (342), Okayama (333), Gifu (332), Gunma (305), Aomori (300), Kagawa (292), Miyagi (289), Miyazaki (281), Nagano (276), Fukushima (275), Akita (230), Mie (226), Niigata (223), Ehime (212), Iwate (211), Shiga (211), Wakayama (177), Yamaguchi (172) and Kochi (158).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

I guess the Golden Week holiday may have influenced this number, but it is good to see it continue to fall.

It really is time to move on from COVID-19.

Only the hospitalizations are fundamental. With these numbers it opens in June.

