Tokyo reports 3,161 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 3,161 new coronavirus cases, up 182 from Saturday and down 1,775 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 165, down six from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (1,930), Hokkaido (1,854), Okinawa (1,554), Aichi (1,428), Hyogo (1,043), Chiba (1,023), Hiroshima (645), Ibaraki (634), Kagoshima (580), Shizuoka (480), Kyoto (417), Oita (344), Tochigi (342), Okayama (333), Gifu (332), Gunma (305), Aomori (300), Kagawa (292), Miyagi (289), Miyazaki (281), Nagano (276), Fukushima (275), Akita (230), Mie (226), Niigata (223), Ehime (212), Iwate (211), Shiga (211), Wakayama (177), Yamaguchi (172) and Kochi (158).

