Tokyo reports 3,168 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 3,168 new coronavirus cases, up 259 from Tuesday and 1,060 down from last Wednesday. It is the 10th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (835 cases), their 30s (668) and their 40s (506) accounted for the highest numbers, while 571 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 286, one down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,092, down 18 from Tuesday and the first decline in 42 days.

