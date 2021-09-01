Tokyo reports 3,168 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 3,168 new coronavirus cases, up 259 from Tuesday and 1,060 down from last Wednesday. It is the 10th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
People in their 20s (835 cases), their 30s (668) and their 40s (506) accounted for the highest numbers, while 571 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 286, one down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,092, down 18 from Tuesday and the first decline in 42 days.
Oxycodin
The ladies Windows shopping . Stay home and help not to spread the virus please.
Leighton Rutt
Strangely enough, 3,168 is 110 more cases than at the beginning of last month. I will be interesting to see how this month pans out.
Just saying!
Michael Machida
Wow! Going up. So, was this what the Japanese Government wanted to happen because they all said that they are doing a great job of stopping COVID. The results are their target?
Leighton Rutt
I notice also 1,406 cases of people under 30 are in the stats. That represents 44.38% of daily total.
Again, just saying!
Myop
Yesterday I guessed 2,950-3100,Damn!
missed it by a little
Nobnaga
wow its getting real bad over there stay safe people
Good
Stay home where you don't need an umbrella
nonu6976
even though test numbers are still pathetic, its good to see the numbers going down - I really hope we are starting to see the light at the end of tunnel...
Jtsnose
ワクチン
日本語 https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=en&tl=ja&u=https://v-sys.mhlw.go.jp/search/
For Those Seeking Vaccination Sites in Japan,
https://v-sys.mhlw.go.jp/search/
Find an inoculation venue| Corona Vaccine Navi | Ministry of Health, (mhlw.go.jp)
Foreigner In Tokyo
Does anyone know how positive cases are handled? Japan as a whole is very into privacy, and I've wondered for some time now how that plays into the virus. If someone goes to a public testing facility, I would assume their personal information is not only recorded but also reported to the government. On the other hand private clinics seemingly don't have to report specifics, though the clinic itself would still know who is sick.
There are around 10,000+ people who are confirmed to have the virus in Tokyo forced to recover at home. Presumably their symptoms are not bad enough to warrant hospitalization during a time when hospitals are basically full. I wonder how many other people might be sick but skipped testing entirely due to either privacy issues or just the knowledge a confirmation won't allow them hospital access.
While the issue can't be avoided under normal circumstances (when companies or schools require proof of illness from a doctor's office) those who can work or study via Zoom and WebEx and so on could get around it, as would NEETs.
It's just something to ponder. I've heard stories from the 80's regarding HIV for example, and even now someone who has HIV would be extremely stigmatized given how uncommon it is (unlike say, in the USA where the fear largely went away in the 90's). So I wouldn't be surprised if there are sick people who just don't want to get diagnosed to avoid social problems or judgements; it would be very easy to assume a salariman or college student who contracts the virus must have been out drinking or disobeying SOE guidance, for example, and many people might not want to be associated with that kind of irresponsibly.
So while I am sure the case numbers would be significantly higher if testing was as well, I do question how many people genuinely want to get tested in the first place.
klausdorth
Numbers, if you wanna call it that way, increasing again, at least compared with yesterday. More than 4.000 tomorrow is my guess! The light at the end of the tunnel is still far away!
SteveinJapan
There is a big difference between HIV and COVID in this respect, as HIV is largely a lifestyle disease. But anyone could catch COVID.
falseflagsteve
Low numbers including severe lower cases nationwide, job being done well.
Back to normal soon, though I’ve carried on as normal during the whole time whilst taking extra precautions of course.
joffy
klausdorthToday 05:23 pm JST
Numbers, if you wanna call it that way, increasing again, at least compared with yesterday.
You can't suddenly move the goalposts when the week-to-week numbers keep decreasing. For some strange reason you don't want or refuse to believe that the situation is getting better. I wish people would be more objective.
Sven Asai
can’t you just stop that daily stigmatization of age groups? bring all or none, ok? if we would write such selective numbers it would be censored, wouldn’t it?
joffy
nonu6976Today 05:05 pm JST
even though test numbers are still pathetic, its good to see the numbers going down
Are you expecting them to start testing asymptomatic people at random? Are you expecting Japanese people to volunteer for testing when they have no symptoms? There is no point other than to waste a lot of money and time. Look abroad and see the media hype, lockdowns, and social division. Be happy you live in Japan where this virus hasn't shut down the economy and have kept deaths low, per capita.
ian
How is it possible that for more than a year and a half now they keep reducing tests everyday but it hasn't got to zero?
Nator
@F in T
I live in a very small bubble so have only known of two situations. A friend who worked at a school with a pos case was basically told to stay at home, get tested himself and wait two weeks for the school to start up again. He was not told who was positive.
I myself had a shift changed at the last minute as where I was going to visit had a pos case. However as I was not connected to the pos case I was not expected to do anything but change the venue I was going to. The venue re-opened a day later for those not directly affected.
--
As for HIV in the UK this situation is very different. People with HIV in the UK did not have to diclose their illness at any of the companies I worked at.
I was tested for HIV illegally by one company I worked for but so was everyone else. The results were never given to us but I assume those who were positive were informed.
I did work with an HIV possitive person in another job when it was still a death sentence and no one cared about it. The only time in my working life where HIV was ever a concern was dealing with injured people (blood) and was always best to use gloves. The ambulance crews would give you powder to spread on areas where blood had splattered.
In essence HIV was always less of a worry than Hep A and Hep B/C.
The world has changed and sadly people are far more sigmatized than the past. Seems strange to say that but the last 20 years really has changed for the worse when it comes to how we treat each other. You would think the opposite but respect of others whoever they are has gone and now it is full on factionalisation. Have to put that down to social media and US cultural seepage.
Antiquesaving
So cases up despite 5,000 fewer initial testing numbers compared to yesterday.
Yesterday's adjusted testing is as i expected 4,000 lower than the same day last week.
Even as they test fewer and fewer they still can't stop the number of cases from being high and going up!
So even when they update today's testing numbers that will still be 4,000 to 5,000 lower than last week, take a guess where the drop in cases came from.
Scorpion
Been following the posters here for over a year now and just startrd commenting. I have literally seen the same people, saying the same things for over a year.
NOMINATION
I am also curious about home scenarios when one family member tests positive but the rest doesn't. What happens? Does the family leave them and stay elsewhere?
Last week, my son's Kindergarten called and said his teacher tested positive for Covid and that my son and the rest of the class would need a PCR test the next day. Between the call and the PCR the next day, I couldn't stop thinking about what would happen if he was positive but the rest of us family wasn't. Would my wife and I have to flip a coin to see who stays with him? He tested negative luckily. I just want to hear what other families are doing in the same situation.
gakinotsukai
can't get enough of this joke, right ?
Scorpion
Same here. My life has not changed one bit, except wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer. I still travel, and go out. I have been out ALOT and have not caught COVID. (That I know of) People need to continue loving their life. However those that have lived in fear since this started has just made it more fun for me. I can travel and places are not super busy!
joffy
AntiquesavingToday 05:51 pm JST
Testing has jumped the shark. Please get over it. It is so repetitive and brings nothing to the conversation. The way Japan has tested has NOT changed. They always test the symptomatic. So the positive cases that are recorded show a decline. The exact same as the previous curves. There is no trickery going on. Fortunately it seems things are getting better based on the last 10 days of data.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Japan has always been normal so far. Just the annoying SoE hurting unfairly some business. And also the borders closed to normal people.
Richard Ogle
Here we go with another WoW decline. What am I supposed to sit around and fear now?