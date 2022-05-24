Tokyo reports 3,271 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 3,271 new coronavirus cases, up 1,246 from Monday and down 392 from last Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 100, up four from Monday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,918), Hyogo (1,494), Hokkaido (1,369), Kyoto (788), Gifu (724), Kagoshima (644), Nagano (486), Oita (469), Okayama (447), Miyagi (440), Gunma (367), Yamaguchi (337), Fukushima (311), Ehime (297), Kochi (278), Niigata (240) and Fukui (171).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
anon99999
Whilst Tokyo numbers fluctuate here and there, looking at the smaller prefectures such as Ehime or Oita as well as others you can see their numbers have not changed at all since the end Of January, fluctuating in exactly the same range day in and day out ( a bit lower on weekends and public holidays naturally). And what is done about it other than wearing masks. Absolutely nothing. It is clearly being treated as endemic although no one can use this word.
Steven Mccarthy
Nice to see back to back days with a net drop in the number of hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations 328,183
Change from previous day -3,040.
We haven’t had 328k in new cases for the last week so it’s obvious or should be obvious that these hospitalized patients aren’t just suffering from a runny nose. With some luck and more responsible behaviors by the minority, we could start to see this on the path to containment. However, we are no where near there yet . Mask up when necessary…. Get vaccinated and / or boosted . If you need your 1st coupon , contact your local city office . They’re more than happy to help you help the country getting back to “normal” and reducing your chances of getting a severe case of Covid. A double benefit.
Seigi
This is quite alarming considering the number of tests done during the weekend.
Steven Mccarthy
I hear you @anon. Other than Tokyo , nothing has changed yet…. And there are still those in the minority who just won’t change their dangerous behaviors. Endemic …. Herd immunity…. Ha …. Can’t learn to live with Covid until people stop dying from it and we drastically reduce the actual number of active hospitalizations…. And herd immunity is not a reality…. I’m sure glad the jgov is finally following actual science to make decisions . Foreign tourism can wait until domestic foreign tourists can join the highly responsible majority…. The vaccines have proven to do exactly what they were advertised as. Reduce your chances of getting a severe case. But this steady diet of new cases everyday needs to be curbed.