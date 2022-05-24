Tokyo reports 3,271 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 3,271 new coronavirus cases, up 1,246 from Monday and down 392 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 100, up four from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,918), Hyogo (1,494), Hokkaido (1,369), Kyoto (788), Gifu (724), Kagoshima (644), Nagano (486), Oita (469), Okayama (447), Miyagi (440), Gunma (367), Yamaguchi (337), Fukushima (311), Ehime (297), Kochi (278), Niigata (240) and Fukui (171).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

