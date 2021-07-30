Tokyo reports 3,300 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 10,743

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 3,300 new coronavirus cases, down 565 from Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 2501.4.
People in their 20s (1,208 cases), their 30s (725) and their 40s (515) accounted for the highest numbers, while 385 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 88, up seven from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 626, up 87 from Thursday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 10,743. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,418), Osaka (882), Saitama (853), Chiba (753), Fukuoka (478), Okinawa (382), Hyogo (265), Hokkaido (250), Aichi (230), Ibaraki (222), Kyoto (167), Shizuoka (121), Tochigi (120), Ishikawa (110), Kumamoto (91), Fukushima (86), Okayama (77), Shiga (60), Hiroshima (54), Nara (54), Miyagi (50) and Tottori (47).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was nine.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
45 Comments
StillMove
Sadly it looks like the trend is severe cases is continuing. Not unsurprising as cases are a leading indicator of hospitalizations. The hope being that vaccination could change this narrative. Clearly Japan’s vaccination campaign has a ways to go.
Zoroto
On a serious note, I just saw on NHK that they were going to approve Astra Zeneca for 40+ year-olds. Of course, they should have thought of this before they donated the supply to other countries.
Chizuko
japan Is amazing, they do nothing and cases drop by a huge amount in a single day! Guess that they are right, coronavirus doesn’t affect Japanese people like it does foreigners
Commodore Perry
ZorotoToday 04:54 pm JST
I thought people under 60 were at most risk of blood clots from Astra Zeneca? Why wouldn't they have given that vaccine to the elderly? And kept Pfizer and...never mind.
Raw Beer
Hmmm, how many 19 year olds tested positive?
Jim
Today number at 3300 - this number is 1941 more than last week (last week number was 1359 and more than double)
But nothing to worry - Olympics is going “Very Smoothly” - so there is no problems.
Rocket Lees
And then Suga said to his people, "Slow the testing down, please!"
StillMove
Looking at the Toyokeizai data, has anyone else noticed that the age group with the most hospitalizations is people in their 20s?
NipponGlory
we can already see a decrease. this is good. hopefully this decrease trend will continue into next week
Sven Asai
Yes, of course, in some people’s phantasy, maybe. There are estimated 200 quadrillion (2x10¹⁷ or two hundred million billion) corona virus particles in the world at any one time, and - good news- those would even fit altogether into one usual cola can, because they are so extremely small. It is btw roughly the same as the number of sand grains on our planet. Now you just only tell me, which one of them we are beating. lol Or alternatively you could tell me, how they are all put into that can and the can completely destroyed to get rid of all of them.
thelonius
60 cases over 70 years old. What's going on there? Breakthrough infections? It would be good to have more insight into these numbers. For example, age breakdown of serious cases, how many fully vaccinated people getting infected, etc.
I've spoken with a lot of people who feel they are safe immediately after their first shot.
Bob Fosse
Yeah, let’s all hope so eh. I mean, we can all see a decrease. Surely that means we just need to hope now and everything will be peachy.
Tell_me_bout_it
LDP might as well just give up and call it a day.
Reckless
Good metaphor. Hunker down, get your vaccine and keep wearing the masks. I feel sorry for many foreigners still unable to return to Japan for work, education, love, etc. They will probably have a lot longer to wait now.
audioboy77
So there's a thing called weekly average.
Simian Lane
Don’t believe the hype. Stay responsible and enjoy your life.
audioboy77
So there's a thing called weekly average...
Antiquesaving
Brilliant.
So today the PDF conveniently doesn't have the daily testing numbers!
So a sudden drop and mystery testing numbers
O'Brien
So today the PDF conveniently doesn't have the daily testing numbers!
Bach hasn't sent them yet.
Hiro
Don't know why so many downvotes, if this comes from a translation error it's good to rectify
Zoroto
I am always responsible. Aren't you?
marcelito
LDP might as well just give up and call it a day..
Sure, why not, the sheepletown will still re- elect them in November.
stickman1760
I’m vaxxed to the max, while taking reasonable precautions I’m done with Covid for good. See y’all. Good luck to ya. I won’t be back on this board ever again. No point for me. Going on vacation next month.
Antiquesaving
So we can take a good guess at how low the testing was today seeing they conveniently forgot to include it in the PDF ( they included it every day this week when case numbers were going up).
And we all know why, because Tokyo wants to maintain the look it is under control.
So Kono and Suga's message will now be of little importance because Tokyo will now say.
"Look cases have dropped"
This has been the pattern and each time the situation comes back worse and worse.
Zoroto
I am more than fully also, so I am not too worried about my personal safety. But most of my Japanese friends aren't.
Actually, I do take it back. Should something happen where I need medical care for non-COVID related reasons, having an overwhelmed medical system is a concern.
Frank
It seems the government actually thinks the people are stupid.
Anne O'Dyne
It seems the government actually thinks the people are stupid.
I think there's a sort of compartmentalisation with many people. You can be highly educated, articulate and literate, and still vote like an idiot due to peer pressure, apathy, or one of however many reasons.
Likewise, the LDP may be incompetent, but it's not stupid. It knows its voters. It wouldn't have been the only party in power for 90-odd percent of the last 70-80 years otherwise.
Frank
Perhaps stupid is the wrong word, apologies. But you get the point.
Anne O'Dyne
60 cases over 70 years old. What's going on there?
This could be anecdotal, but I've noticed more seniors without masks recently. It's still a very small number compared to those who do wear masks, and it likely includes the bitter jijiis who stroll around without a mask as a sign of defiance to...whoever or whatever.
But I'm fairly sure there's been a slight increase in the number of unmasked older people I see around, which either means that they think that the vaccine makes them completely immune to the virus, or they're just sick of wearing one.
Antiquesaving
This should be frightening.
Tokyo officially website
Total covid beds 5,967
Number of beds occupied 3,039
Number of people awaiting admission: 5,575
Anyone see a problem here?
Antiquesaving
It is strange
Osaka prefecture has 8.8 million people.
Tokyo has 14 million
But Osaka tested 4,000 more than Tokyo yesterday.
We can see today's Osaka testing numbers 13,566 but Tokyo's are suddenly a mystery.
as_the_crow_flies
Probably because in Oz official figures are closer to the reality. Here they buck the trend by the way they report it. Yesterday a TBS news report showed that when people hear numbers of 'mild' cases, they think it means something like a bad cold, feeling crappy for a few days, whereas it actually includes people having trouble breathing. They said people imagine those would be classified as 'medium' symptoms, where in fact many of those need supplemental oxygen. 'Serious' actually means you are intubated or using an ECMO machine, and basically have a good chance of dying soon. They said that 'recovering' basically means not receiving treatment; this is how you can die while 'recovering' at home or in a hotel room. Medical associations have warned today that the direction Tokyo is heading, this is already a big risk, as it was in Osaka 2 months back.
These statistics give a clearer picture how many people are really suffering from Covid in Tokyo right now:
So rather than those 88, it's more helpful to look at the 8,600 needing hospital treatment, of whom only 3,000 are currently able to get it. Plus some of the 10,000 in hotels will also be pretty sick, and not being regularly monitored. As your symptoms can very suddenly take a turn for the worse, those people are at risk. You can also see that the issue of oxygen supply is already coming up.
Perhaps now Australia's situation doesn't look so bad...?
didou
It has been increasing for one month already, but death have been staying below 6 a day
falseflagsteve
Let’s get things in perspective everyone. The chances of a fatal outcome from Covid now are miniscule . Most of the elderly are vaccinated, we have low obesity rates too, these two combinations lead to very few deaths. The numbers speak for themselves. Check case numbers next to deaths and remember not all cases will be included especially those without symptoms.
gakinotsukai
i like how your usage of "we" illustrate perfectly how you belong to the Japanese political leaders population and not the foreigners one.
Kumagaijin
Its not surprising that most of the infections involve young people. They simply aren't afraid of getting Covid-19. Should they be? I know its part of the government and medias job to instil fear in people, but it has to be rational.
Zoroto
Why? Seems counterintuitive.
Jimizo
Good idea.
You are like me in that I value evidence and stats over narrative.
I know you like to shoot down those pushing conspiracy theories with no evidence. I like this approach.
Can you post those links to medical professionals backing up your claims that the severity of long Covid has been massively exaggerated?
Thanks in advance.
Antiquesaving
"Let’s get things in perspective everyone." After the bar every night someone ends up here repeating the same thing annoying just about everyone until the Mods close commenting.
Jimizo
I like how you value evidence over narrative. This is the way to discuss this issue.
I hate to labour the point, but given the number of rising cases I feel we need to read your evidence supporting your claim that the severity of long Covid has been massively exaggerated. It’s just that I’ve read testimony from medical professionals and sufferers across the world about a large number of very long and severe cases of this. You seem to think it’s limited to about 2 weeks affecting very few people.
Sorry to be repetitive but I’m genuinely interested in reading testimony from medical professionals on this issue.
I’m sure you agree this is a very pertinent question given the rising number of cases.
Thomas Goodtime
Times this number by 17.38 and we'd be closer to reality.
Antiquesaving
@Jimizo
It was a nice try, but it seems the same response when asked about facts.
Guess too much liquid courage makes it difficult to reply directly with facts.
But then again we already knew every thing that would be said.
Actually we knew what he would say today 3 weeks ago.
Sven Asai
Such downplaying and ignorance won’t improve the situation. Up to 90% have one or more or all LongCovid symptoms and this will destroy or bring the economy and society to all thinkable limits in midrange and long time span considerations. If not in the fifth wave then in the twenty fifths, what is so difficult to understand that? If you want a first hint, read anywhere about already decreasing US life expectancy of 1.5 years within the current pandemic time. Those people earlier dying of course invent, produce, consume and hand down less to the next generation etc. That’s clearly not only a health issue or downwards spiral, but affects everything.
Jimizo
I always give people a chance.
I’m sure Steve will come up with the links ( note the plural ) backing up his claims about long Covid. Nobody would just make that up, surely. That would be quite foul given the seriousness of what we are discussing.
On the off chance he doesn’t, I’m afraid I’d have to agree he falls into the troll category.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
People keep saying Japan has a low death count, but it has the same case fatality rate as the USA and there be many more fatty bum bums over there.