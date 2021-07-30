Tokyo reports 3,300 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 10,743

People walk outside Otsuka Station in Tokyo on Friday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 3,300 new coronavirus cases, down 565 from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 2501.4.

People in their 20s (1,208 cases), their 30s (725) and their 40s (515) accounted for the highest numbers, while 385 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 88, up seven from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 626, up 87 from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 10,743. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,418), Osaka (882), Saitama (853), Chiba (753), Fukuoka (478), Okinawa (382), Hyogo (265), Hokkaido (250), Aichi (230), Ibaraki (222), Kyoto (167), Shizuoka (121), Tochigi (120), Ishikawa (110), Kumamoto (91), Fukushima (86), Okayama (77), Shiga (60), Hiroshima (54), Nara (54), Miyagi (50) and Tottori (47).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was nine.

