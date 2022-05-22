Tokyo reports 3,317 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 3,317 new coronavirus cases, down 147 from Saturday and down 31 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 92, down nine from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,065), Okinawa (1,750), Hyogo (1,371), Hiroshima (1,037), Shizuoka (869), Kyoto (856), Okayama (640), Kagoshima (549), Ishikawa (515), Nagano (419), Niigata (389), Fukushima (369), Oita (307), Gunma (302), Kagawa (296), Nara (291), Fukui (287), Yamaguchi (270), Iwate (213) and Wakayama (186).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

