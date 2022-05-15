Tokyo reports 3,348 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 3,348 new coronavirus cases, down 451 from Saturday and down 1,363 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 153, down three from Saturday. The nationwide figure is 139, down 14 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (2,576), Hokkaido (2,488), Okinawa (2,022), Kanagawa (1,905), Aichi (1,878), Saitama (1,633), Hyogo (1,561), Hiroshima (1,275), Chiba (1,025), Kyoto (901), Shizuoka (856), Okayama (720), Ibaraki (603), Kagoshima (599), Ishikawa (562), Fukushima (490), Miyazaki (475), Kumamoto (471), Mie (445), Nagano (439), Miyagi (428), Gifu (427), Niigata (414), Nagasaki (381), Kagawa (369), Nara (357), Gunma (348), Fukui (347), Tochigi (344), Oita (304), Aomori (299), Iwate (297), Shiga (285), Yamaguchi (275), Kochi (246), Yamagata (244), Wakayama (240), Toyama (238) and Ehime (187).

