Tokyo reports 3,357 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 3,357 new coronavirus cases, up 954 from Monday and down 1,691 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 11, up one from Monday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,761), Hokkaido (1,718), Hyogo (1,362), Kyoto (746), Kagoshima (704), Kumamoto (567), Gifu (478), Gunma (444), Okayama (423), Nagano (415), Nagasaki (412), Oita (391), Miyagi (389), Fukushima (346), Kagawa (326), Akita (310), Niigata (294), Ehime (272), Shiga (245), Iwate (212), Yamaguchi (210), Kochi (197) and Wakayama (176).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today