Tokyo reports 3,391 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 3,391 new coronavirus cases, down 538 from Wednesday and down 781 from last Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 95, down eight from Wednesday.
Other prefectures reporting higher numbers were Okinawa (1,603), Hyogo (1,336), Chiba (934), Kyoto (778), Okayama (600), Kagoshima (552), Gifu (534), Miyazaki (423), Mie (389), Miyagi (388), Nagano (334), Oita (325), Yamaguchi (300), Gunma (276), Fukushima (267), Kagawa (261), Fukui (221), Ehime (195) and Kochi (177).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
tamanegi
Still pretty high. I would urge the government to only allow foreign tourists into Japan under quasi permission until the number of infections is much lower.