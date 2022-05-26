Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 3,391 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 3,391 new coronavirus cases, down 538 from Wednesday and down 781 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 95, down eight from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting higher numbers were Okinawa (1,603), Hyogo (1,336), Chiba (934), Kyoto (778), Okayama (600), Kagoshima (552), Gifu (534), Miyazaki (423), Mie (389), Miyagi (388), Nagano (334), Oita (325), Yamaguchi (300), Gunma (276), Fukushima (267), Kagawa (261), Fukui (221), Ehime (195) and Kochi (177).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Still pretty high. I would urge the government to only allow foreign tourists into Japan under quasi permission until the number of infections is much lower.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo