Tokyo reports 3,464 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 3,464 new coronavirus cases, down 708 from Friday and down 335 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 101, down five from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,240), Okinawa (2,215), Hiroshima (1,223), Kyoto (871), Okayama (680), Kumamoto (634), Gifu (579), Ishikawa (475), Fukushima (401), Gunma (381), Niigata (374), Oita (360), Kagawa (311), Fukui (292), Toyama (230), Iwate (223), Ehime (219), Kochi (210) and Yamagata (187).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

