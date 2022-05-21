Tokyo reports 3,464 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 3,464 new coronavirus cases, down 708 from Friday and down 335 from last Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 101, down five from Friday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,240), Okinawa (2,215), Hiroshima (1,223), Kyoto (871), Okayama (680), Kumamoto (634), Gifu (579), Ishikawa (475), Fukushima (401), Gunma (381), Niigata (374), Oita (360), Kagawa (311), Fukui (292), Toyama (230), Iwate (223), Ehime (219), Kochi (210) and Yamagata (187).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
Fuzzy
So reassuring that the increase in people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 0% today. Yesterday’s 50% increase was very alarming!
Seigi
This is quite alarming for a Saturday figure. Be cautious everyone and stay home as much as you can!
stickman1760
‘Stay home as much as you can”
I assume you are joking as that would make zero sense
Nihon Tora
Indeed. But don't forget the 330,000 hospitalized in Japan according to that "reliable" source of information that posts that figure on here every day - that's more than the people hospitalized in the UK and US combined at the very peaks of the pandemic! Stay safe everyone!
Rain Man
No no you’re forgetting, they’re all in hotels receiving treatment and dying. Definitely not at home resting with ibuprofen or just chilling out because it isn’t that bad.
Yubaru
Actually no, these numbers are just the results of Friday tests. The one's to watch are Monday, as Sunday many test centers are closed.
Yubaru
We have now gone over 200,000 here, and over 40,000 in the first three weeks of May alone. Things are not "settling" down.
But no one really gives a crap it seems. HS and JHS school trips here have increased, tourists from mainland are jamming hotels, the airport is busier now than it has been for over 2 years, people are getting sick and dying too.
But hell, it's just a "fever" right?