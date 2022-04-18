Tokyo reports 3,479 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 24,258

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 3,479 new coronavirus cases, down 1,741 from Sunday and down 1,803 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, down two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 222, up three from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 24,258. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (2,609), Hokkaido (1,766), Saitama (1,511), Fukuoka (1,406), Chiba (1,030), Osaka (951), Ibaraki (845), Aichi (786), Hyogo (757), Hiroshima (614), Okinawa (575), Niigata (446), Kyoto (438), Saga (373), Shizuoka (362), Tochigi (356), Kagoshima (340), Okayama (337), Mie (335), Kumamoto (328), Gifu (326), Nagano (325), Fukushima (316), Miyazaki (295), Miyagi (219), Gunma (218), Ishikawa (208), Nagasaki (202), Wakayama (197), Shiga (193), Oita (193), Iwate (188) and Akita (182).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 27.

