Tokyo reports 3,479 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 24,258

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 3,479 new coronavirus cases, down 1,741 from Sunday and down 1,803 from last Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, down two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 222, up three from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 24,258. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (2,609), Hokkaido (1,766), Saitama (1,511), Fukuoka (1,406), Chiba (1,030), Osaka (951), Ibaraki (845), Aichi (786), Hyogo (757), Hiroshima (614), Okinawa (575), Niigata (446), Kyoto (438), Saga (373), Shizuoka (362), Tochigi (356), Kagoshima (340), Okayama (337), Mie (335), Kumamoto (328), Gifu (326), Nagano (325), Fukushima (316), Miyazaki (295), Miyagi (219), Gunma (218), Ishikawa (208), Nagasaki (202), Wakayama (197), Shiga (193), Oita (193), Iwate (188) and Akita (182).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 27.
Akula
Corona really seems to be fizzling out.
dan
Welcome news !!!
ClippetyClop
Just open another bottle.
Rain Man
Another relatively big drop from this time last week - great to see. Kishida has also said during his visit to Ishikawa the gov intends to reopen to tourists with prevention measure, so with the case and hospitalisation decline we seem to be well on the way to more normalcy.
Bobo
Rain man, where did our messiah say he’s opening borders for tourists? A link please if possible
Rain Man
@Bobo
Here you go:
During a visit to Ishikawa at the weekend, Kishida said that the government intends to reopen to tourists with "full infection prevention measures"
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/29724166677107370e6c4ed6373775fffce45275
Sanjinosebleed
Ahh that’s better! Bye bye Covid!
Bobo
Cheers rain man
falseflagsteve
Numbers continue to fall, as do severe cases. For all intents and purposes it’s over now unless a more lethal variant appears.
Enjoy the weather and get plenty of exercise
anon99999
if Japan opens to tourists with the current reentry requirements , pre flight pcr test and various forms, apps to download, another pcr test on arrival, quarantine if not triple vaccinated etc , very very few tourist will come. Anyhow the airport can only accept very limited numbers with this system, particularly the tests on arrival as well as the multiple checks and the delays would be diabolical. Any tourist voluntarily walking into this for a holiday would be crazy.
justasking
OMG up again...
Rain Man
@anon,
Just as all other countries have done Japan will also lower restrictions for entry once tourism is back on the table. In its current state it would make it difficult, so it will logically change. Fully vaccinated tourists will most likely have no quarantine or test other than pre-departure, which makes the process very simple. I for one am excited for the changes, but as it’s Japan we will know it’ll be slower than elsewhere.
Steven Mccarthy
Nice to see new case numbers slightly down but at the same time, it creates a huge problem. There’s still over 100 million people that need to be infected. That’s the oft repeated patently false prediction. Same as saying omicron is nothing to worry about despite it being the deadliest variant of Covid in Japan to date . Yes …. I count avg deaths per day which is higher this calendar year than the next top 4 months combined as deadliest. Not some junk science from some 3rd world country as our resident wannabe scientists do. If we could only get that highly irresponsible minority to join the majority especially in protecting innocent children , and stop advocating that it’s perfectly acceptable that Covid mostly kills the elderly and those with other medical conditions… and the few healthy individuals including children are just collateral damage, statistics. Unfortunately, with the case numbers exploding in China …. I don’t see the borders opening up anytime soon. Japan can do just fine with only domestic tourism for the time being. As long as the jgov doesn’t restart the dangerous “go to” scam for the cheapskates who don’t want to spend money to pay for entertainment. All while bragging that they do .
ian
Steven Mccarthy
There you go with the hard facts again Ian :) One caveat that can easily and factually be discerned is that despite the huge differences in population, Osaka must have the worst numbers per capita. Can’t have anything to do with the dangerous behaviors and mindsets of the minority from there …. Hopefully the majority there are doing all they can to protect the children !
Northernlife
@Steve you must have a few kids in your kindergarten that required hospitalization to make you so concerned.
Steven Mccarthy
Luckily not yet …. We have just over 400 kindergarteners….only 2 total cases ever . Our gakadou has had its issues … we draw from 16 schools …. Luckily here the BOE has been very proactive and reactive to real-time issues . It’s also helps that our city is nearly 100% vaccinated and adults act like responsible adults. And we all do what we need to do to keep children safe from anyone that poses and harm. I hope they do the same in Osaka .
Steven Mccarthy
Yes …. You time and time again ….. and no ….. we will not all be infected ….everyone…. The majority does not lack concern for others, ourselves and most of all…. Children …. Kiddies …. Who uses that term ….. ewwwww
the_sicilian
With the lowering of cases (and more importantly serious cases and deaths), Japan could slowly open up for tourism. Do it with the restrictions in place, and countries that are deemed safe. China would just have to wait.
douglas wells
What is the situation in Japan with home test kits? They're everywhere and free in the U.S. now. Some media are reporting that these home test kits now outnumber test sites that actually report results. It appears the numbers of positives might be much higher than reported numbers. This doesn't mean more deaths or give reason to close down; just curious the current validity of "reported" numbers.
painkiller
These numbers will be doubled by the end of the month.