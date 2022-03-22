Tokyo reports 3,533 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 3,533 new coronavirus cases, down322 from Monday and down 4,303 from last Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, one down from Monday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high. numbers were Chiba (1,147), Hokkaido (885), Hyogo (629), Okinawa (326), Gifu (313), Nagano (302), Niigata (249), Kumamoto (239), Fukushima (229), Kyoto (226), Kagoshima (219), Oita (173), Aomori (163), Mie (159) and Kagawa (159).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
3 Comments
klausdorth
As for Ehime +78. Sharp decrease!
But what will Thursday's or Friday's figures look like?
Would be nice if it was the same or even less.
Zoroto
I guess it would be relevant info to mention that yesterday was a holiday, so it's not comparable to last Tuesday.
Akula
Bye bye corona!
BackpackingNepal
Another down numbers, i tell u, it's going down.