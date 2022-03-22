Tokyo reports 3,533 new coronavirus cases

A man walks as it snows in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 3,533 new coronavirus cases, down322 from Monday and down 4,303 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, one down from Monday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high. numbers were Chiba (1,147), Hokkaido (885), Hyogo (629), Okinawa (326), Gifu (313), Nagano (302), Niigata (249), Kumamoto (239), Fukushima (229), Kyoto (226), Kagoshima (219), Oita (173), Aomori (163), Mie (159) and Kagawa (159).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

