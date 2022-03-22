Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man walks as it snows in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 3,533 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 3,533 new coronavirus cases, down322 from Monday and down 4,303 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, one down from Monday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high. numbers were Chiba (1,147), Hokkaido (885), Hyogo (629), Okinawa (326), Gifu (313), Nagano (302), Niigata (249), Kumamoto (239), Fukushima (229), Kyoto (226), Kagoshima (219), Oita (173), Aomori (163), Mie (159) and Kagawa (159).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

3 Comments
As for Ehime +78. Sharp decrease!

But what will Thursday's or Friday's figures look like?

Would be nice if it was the same or even less.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

down 4,303 from last Tuesday.

I guess it would be relevant info to mention that yesterday was a holiday, so it's not comparable to last Tuesday.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Bye bye corona!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Another down numbers, i tell u, it's going down.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

