Tokyo reports 3,546 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 3,546 new coronavirus cases, down 75 from Thursday and up 1,365 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 52, unchanged from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,543), Hyogo (1,070), Hokkaido (641), Nagasaki (357), Shimane (355), Gifu (280), Miyazaki (258), Mie (248), Oita (243), Miyagi (218), Okayama (191), Wakayama (188) and Yamaguchi (175).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today