Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 3,573 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 4,172 new coronavirus cases, down 599 from Thursday and down 536 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 106, down four from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (1,530), Kyoto (898), Okayama (697), Fukushima (448), Niigata (390), Oita (346), Gunma (342), Kagawa (331), Yamaguchi (309), Fukui (297), Toyama (262)and Yamagata (172).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Slight increase in overall hospitalizations countrywide…

Hospitalizations 331,501

Change from previous day +128

This 50% increase in cases of those with severe symptoms in Tokyo is quite alarming….

For some reason , the number of new cases everyday just isn’t changing much . There’s no sustained downward trend yet .

Keep safe people….

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Shut up Steve

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Steven. You might want to lay of the hokey posts for a bit. It's Friday take a break. You deserve it.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I love these total cowards that post insults …. Rarely post anything but … all while hiding behind fake everything.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Cool English Teaching Jobs in Japan That are Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo