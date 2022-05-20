Tokyo reports 3,573 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 4,172 new coronavirus cases, down 599 from Thursday and down 536 from last Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 106, down four from Thursday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (1,530), Kyoto (898), Okayama (697), Fukushima (448), Niigata (390), Oita (346), Gunma (342), Kagawa (331), Yamaguchi (309), Fukui (297), Toyama (262)and Yamagata (172).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
