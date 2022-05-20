Tokyo reports 3,573 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 37,438

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 4,172 new coronavirus cases, down 599 from Thursday and down 536 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 106, down four from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 37,438. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (2,991), Hokkaido (2,553), Aichi (2,292), Fukuoka (2,289), Okinawa (2,255), Kanagawa (1,858), Hyogo (1,530), Saitama (1,358), Hiroshima (1,295), Kyoto (898), Kagoshima (704), Okayama (697), Kumamoto (687), Gifu (634), Miyagi (570), Ibaraki (550), Miyazaki (481), Nagano (456), Fukushima (448), Aomori (437), Mie (426), Shiga (403), Tochigi (392), Niigata (390), Oita (346), Gunma (342), Kagawa (331), Yamaguchi (309), Fukui (297), Iwate (270), Toyama (262), Wakayama (261), Saga (252), Nara (248), Kochi (228) and Yamagata (172).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 44.

