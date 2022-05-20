Tokyo reports 3,573 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 37,438

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 4,172 new coronavirus cases, down 599 from Thursday and down 536 from last Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 106, down four from Thursday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 37,438. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (2,991), Hokkaido (2,553), Aichi (2,292), Fukuoka (2,289), Okinawa (2,255), Kanagawa (1,858), Hyogo (1,530), Saitama (1,358), Hiroshima (1,295), Kyoto (898), Kagoshima (704), Okayama (697), Kumamoto (687), Gifu (634), Miyagi (570), Ibaraki (550), Miyazaki (481), Nagano (456), Fukushima (448), Aomori (437), Mie (426), Shiga (403), Tochigi (392), Niigata (390), Oita (346), Gunma (342), Kagawa (331), Yamaguchi (309), Fukui (297), Iwate (270), Toyama (262), Wakayama (261), Saga (252), Nara (248), Kochi (228) and Yamagata (172).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 44.
Steven Mccarthy
Slight increase in overall hospitalizations countrywide…
Hospitalizations 331,501
Change from previous day +128
This 50% increase in cases of those with severe symptoms in Tokyo is quite alarming….
For some reason , the number of new cases everyday just isn’t changing much . There’s no sustained downward trend yet .
Seigi
Nothing to be alarmed about. Life must go on! If this sounds alarming to you, STAY HOME!!!
Fuzzy
You have got to be kidding me. Talk about spin. Seriously, who do you think you’re fooling? That alarming 50% increase is 1 person! One!!
gakinotsukai
After years of announcements from the J-Gov about good numbers and trends based on ridiculous tests amount, i don't see why the opposite pattern isn't legit now.
kurisupisu
Omicron just isn’t a problem-Japan is behind the curve but that is what makes this country so quaint…
falseflagsteve
Steven McCarthy
There are not over 300000 in hospital in Japan suffering with Covid. The government figures show there is less than 10000. The figure you gave is current cases that ‘require treatment’ which in the vast majority means staying at home.
Rain Man
FFS, he knows, he’s just being a fool on purpose. There is no country in the world with that number, and certainly Japan would not be able to handle it.
The link in the article that no one ever seems to click on says right there there is 1100 people in hospital in Tokyo, and the rest of Japan is supposed to have 300,000? Nonsense. He just misunderstands everything and acts a fool.
blastcaptain
I mentioned a while ago that it was impossible to determine vax effectiveness in Japan when for 20-30% of deaths the vax status was unknown.
It didn't make sense to me why there were so many of unknown status for deaths but the Health Ministry was still able to make the determination of case rates among the vaxxed compared to unvaxxed in the weekly report.
Well, it turns out they were massive discrepancies with how the cases were being counted as well. The 20-30% of cases that were unknown vax status were automatically being counted as unvaxxed and making the vax seem more effective at reducing infection than it really was.
As of the 3rd week of April, the Ministry of Health has corrected their data and it shows that in some age groups the double vaxxed have a higher rate of infection than unvaxxed.
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/content/10900000/000937646.pdf
^This is the report from last week with the corrected figures on Page 2, 3, 4. This week's report is similar.
https://ibb.co/3fMdYHT
^Here is a graph of the data for 2022. Notice the change in week 3 of April?
kokontozai
I really wish the rest of the world would learn from Japan.
https://twitter.com/danielgoyal/status/1527034454086144000?refsrc=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1527034454086144000%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fdng65.com%2Fblog-entry-9643.html
Comanche_in_Tokyo
They will continue to use the PCR test knowing it never worked. Over testing was just a part of the plan to create fear. It worked!