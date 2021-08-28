Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Security guards hold posters of a district ordinance banning bike riding on the sidewalk in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
national

Tokyo reports 3,581 coronavirus cases

31 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 3,581 new coronavirus cases, down 646 from Friday and 1,493 down from last Saturday. It is the sixth straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (988 cases), their 30s (701) and their 40s (574) accounted for the highest numbers, while 634 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 297, up three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,060, up 60 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

31 Comments
Login to comment

Tokyo also recorded 19 deaths from 20s to 100s (occured between July 27 and August 23).

3 ( +3 / -0 )

If you look at the Tokyo Government COVID-19 reporting site, the lower number of positive cases reported follow exactly the number of tests conducted:

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

This it the sure way to ensuring lower numbers.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Yes, walking there infected and spreading the viruses is very fine, healthily riding a bike would be not. ROFL

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

On related news, Osaka wants to set up a field hospital: https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210828/k10013229081000.html

This would be a terrible image for Japan as the country that "handled the pandemic better than most."

4 ( +6 / -2 )

It is reassuring to see these clearly improving (and not manipulated directly or in-directly whatsoever) data improve by the week!

We're in good hands everyone.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

Not sure what the photo has to do with the headline.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

SarcasmOnlyToday  04:57 pm JST

It is reassuring to see these clearly improving (and not manipulated directly or in-directly whatsoever) data improve by the week!

We're in good hands everyone.

More patients with moderate symptoms not treated at hospitals.

More patients in ICU.

More deaths.

More people recovered from Covid but incapacited with long lasting effects.

More business owners of bars, restaurants and izakayas going to bankruptcy.

If this is "be in good hands for you", lucky you.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

SarcasmOnlyToday  04:57 pm JST

It is reassuring to see these clearly improving (and not manipulated directly or in-directly whatsoever) data improve by the week!

We're in good hands everyone.

My new favourite poster has just arrived.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

If you look at the Tokyo Government COVID-19 reporting site, the lower number of positive cases reported follow exactly the number of tests conducted:

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

This it the sure way to ensuring lower numbers.

Test positivity rate is falling so this doesn't make sense.

Do you people really think that the so called government conspiracy can be spotted by average Joe looking at the official stats site? Don't you think they would take a little bit more care to cover it up? Why would have the numbers even gone up in the first place if there was a cover up?

How many people do you personally know in hospital or to have even caught covid? I bet it's not many if any. So all you people do is react to the officially released stats and then for some reason convince yourself they are suppressing them. If they didn't report them in the first place you wouldn't even be concerned.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

It's getting still worse in Israel. 6 weeks a little over 20% of patients hospitalized due to Covid were full vaccinated. 2 weeks ago it was 59%. If it gets to 80% that will mean the mRNA vaccines are statistically useless. Over 80% will mean they are worse than useless.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

More hospitalizations with sever symptoms ... no good!

Hope the decrease in positive tests continues to drop, but .....

According to the site Zoroto mentioned: "...... patients requiring respiratory support, including ECMO. Criteria for severe cases..."

Of course those are the "severe cases" according to the Tokyo Government criteria. Other areas have different criteria!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It would be interesting to know the extent to which the local folk (i.e. the Japanese people) believe these numbers.

We're a cynical lot on here (I mean that as a compliment) and I like to think we have reasonably well calibrated BS meters.

But I wonder what the Japanese themselves make of these weird numbers, which always seem to go down when there's an event on. I've always considered them to be brilliant people in many ways, but in others they can be far too trusting for their own good...which would explain the voting records over the last 70-80 years.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

My new favourite poster has just arrived

I wonder if he's getting paid 400,000 yen to post on here like that other guy claimed during the Olympics?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Can someone answer my questions please.

When someone is tested positive to Covid19 and is asymptomatic, should he go to quarantine? How long? Does he have to do another test later?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So we have experts warning about undetected covid cases.

Tokyo's solution is to test even less than imaginable.

Yesterday's initial testing for Thursday testing was 13,316 this was updated to 14,988 usually the updates are around 3,000 more.

Last week Thursday testing was over 19,000

Today we had the initial testing number at 10,978 add 2,000 that will be added in the next update that is under 13,000

Last Friday 19,500 test.

So 6,500 fewer tests.

And people are going to go "oh great cases are down!"

The only people that believe these numbers are paid Government supporters or have severe problems with simple facts and logic.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Good observation @thepersoniamnow 5:03p. Perhaps it may have something to do with “high school physics” of the speed & airflow around a riding cyclist possibly causing aerosol particles of some here-to-wit unknown variant to disperse amongst pedestrians? . . .

- “Not sure what the photo has to do with the headline.” -

. . . Perhaps *we should wait for ‘more qualified individuals’ and Resident “experts” to reassure us and to weigh in on the relevance of said accompanying photo? From the article:

“Security guards hold posters of a district ordinance banning bike riding on the sidewalk in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo.” -

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

IngvarToday  05:11 pm JST

It's getting still worse in Israel. 6 weeks a little over 20% of patients hospitalized due to Covid were full vaccinated. 2 weeks ago it was 59%. If it gets to 80% that will mean the mRNA vaccines are statistically useless. Over 80% will mean they are worse than useless.

Really ? Oh my. This is horrible. We must do something. Maybe Suga can send them some advices on how to hold the pandemic.

I hope the mRNA vaccines are not useless, let's cross our fingers.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I'm not going to say, "I told you so" but...lol

JK guys, let's all celebrate these lowering numbers. Who knows, we might even reach the pre spike numbers by early September like I predicted, and we can finally get back to normal. Drinks are on me.

With the spikes happening every few months or so, we should be well vaccinated by the time the next one arrives. Sayonara Covid.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

TheTruthIsOutThereToday  05:14 pm JST

Can someone answer my questions please.

When someone is tested positive to Covid19 and is asymptomatic, should he go to quarantine? How long? Does he have to do another test later?

That depends on what country, and where you got tested.

In most other developed countries you must quarantine and I think get a negative test.

In Japan if you got tested by the ultra rare government paid testing, which is impossible because they will not test those without symptoms.

But in theory you are contacted and the conciliation centre is supposed to give you guidance.

If tested privately and you paid, well basically do whatever you feel like doing as it will not be reported.

Most likely your boss will insist you show up for work as usual seeing you don't have a fever, etc ..

Afterall this is Japan.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Tokyo has 4226 patients hospitalized for covid with 294 under ventilator/ecmo. How many in ICU, it's not published but we can extrapolate to 900 compared to others countries.

2006 others are recovering at hotels, 25040 at home.

And 10614 are awaiting guidance on hospital, admission, etc.

Amazing numbers.

But don't worry, the number of infected is going down. Thanks to great Government of Koike.

Happy not to live in Tokyo.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

jderToday  05:20 pm JST

With the spikes happening every few months or so, we should be well vaccinated by the time the next one arrives. Sayonara Covid.

You convinced yourself that Covid will be gone ? Really ?

After this wave, their will be another one for sure, you should know that. It happens everywhere. The thing is to be prepared to manage the new wave like some countries do but Japan don't at all. 防災 is a myth in Japan.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 3,581 new coronavirus cases, down 646 from Friday and 1,493 down from last Saturday

Testing down by over 9,000 when updated that will be 6,500.

Amazing how that works.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

AntiquesavingToday  05:22 pm JST

That depends on what country, and where you got tested.

In most other developed countries you must quarantine and I think get a negative test.

In Japan if you got tested by the ultra rare government paid testing, which is impossible because they will not test those without symptoms.

But in theory you are contacted and the conciliation centre is supposed to give you guidance.

If tested privately and you paid, well basically do whatever you feel like doing as it will not be reported.

Most likely your boss will insist you show up for work as usual seeing you don't have a fever, etc ..

Afterall this is Japan.

That's what I feared.

Anyone who is tested positive should isolate many days until a negative test is done, this sounds so logical.

Japan is not able to prevent covid19 disaster to occur. This is a shame.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And you wonder why you get downvoted into oblivion every time you post and why nearly all your posts are deleted at some point.

I get down voted because lots of m**ons are conditioned to flip out over anything to do with Russia. They would rather a million people die of Covid in Japan alone than a Russian vaccine saving them.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

”*Those were the days” **@TP 5:07pm **& AlfieNoakes 5:13pm of SurivanihC Thaiboxing & other backward Olympic Support, when the daily infections numbers were not so high in Tokyo***, weren’t They?

Tokyo reports 3,581 coronavirus cases“ Today, Aug 28.2021” -
0 ( +0 / -0 )

Was reported in the Israeli media and reproduced in various outlets based in other countries. Why do you call it "a revelation"?

Well, we're not in Israel. I'm not, anyway. I'm in Japan.

You rarely mention Japan in your posts. You only talk about Israel and these alleged miracle vaccines from China and Russia which are apparently so good that the western governments are all too intimidated to use them because they will make the western vaccines look bad.

You're the very definition of "off topic".

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The rumor circulating in scientific journals is that Sputnik V is the only vaccine standing up against the Delta variant. 

And the Russian population is still avoiding it! Less than 30% have had at least one dose.

Seems the Russians are smarter than Putin's propagandists.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It was inevitable that the number would start dropping given how many people are vaccinated now. 3000 odd is still too many though.

Close to 70 million people in Japan have had at least one dose now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

IngvarToday  05:35 pm JST

I get down voted because lots of m**ons are conditioned to flip out over anything to do with Russia. They would rather a million people die of Covid in Japan alone than a Russian vaccine saving them.

Convince first the Russians to use it because it's hell there (officially 800 deaths daily) and most of the Russians do not trust it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The Case Positive rate is a key metric to understanding how well a country has this under control. The WHO suggests having a rate under 5% indicates infection prevention measures are effective.

Japan currently sits at about 20%, with an apallingly low rate of testing for a developed country. No only that there is almost no contract tracing in Japan, a Covid app with a very low usage rate and no mandatory QR code and location registration.

https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus-testing#the-positive-rate-a-crucial-metric-for-understanding-the-pandemic

2 ( +2 / -0 )

*I get down voted because lots of m*ons are conditioned to flip out over anything to do with Russia. They would rather a million people die of Covid in Japan alone than a Russian vaccine saving them.

And to think you could do something about it, or so you seem to think.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Good afternoon. DidI just write good? Well, as far as numbers go, yes there are 646 cases less than yesterday, but then the 3,581 added to the month for Tokyo, still represent a tad over 35% of all cases. And of people under 30 years of age, 1,622 of those 3,581 is a whopping 45.29% of the day's figure.

Just looked at the scramble crossing in Shibuya. To me, people don't seem to worry about social distancing.

Just saying!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “He Wants My Passwords For Everything”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

GaijinPot Blog

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #3

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog