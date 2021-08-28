Tokyo reports 3,581 coronavirus cases

Security guards hold posters of a district ordinance banning bike riding on the sidewalk in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 3,581 new coronavirus cases, down 646 from Friday and 1,493 down from last Saturday. It is the sixth straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (988 cases), their 30s (701) and their 40s (574) accounted for the highest numbers, while 634 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 297, up three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,060, up 60 from Friday.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

