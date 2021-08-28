Tokyo reports 3,581 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 3,581 new coronavirus cases, down 646 from Friday and 1,493 down from last Saturday. It is the sixth straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
People in their 20s (988 cases), their 30s (701) and their 40s (574) accounted for the highest numbers, while 634 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 297, up three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,060, up 60 from Friday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
TheTruthIsOutThere
Tokyo also recorded 19 deaths from 20s to 100s (occured between July 27 and August 23).
Zoroto
If you look at the Tokyo Government COVID-19 reporting site, the lower number of positive cases reported follow exactly the number of tests conducted:
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
This it the sure way to ensuring lower numbers.
Sven Asai
Yes, walking there infected and spreading the viruses is very fine, healthily riding a bike would be not. ROFL
Zoroto
On related news, Osaka wants to set up a field hospital: https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210828/k10013229081000.html
This would be a terrible image for Japan as the country that "handled the pandemic better than most."
SarcasmOnly
It is reassuring to see these clearly improving (and not manipulated directly or in-directly whatsoever) data improve by the week!
We're in good hands everyone.
thepersoniamnow
Not sure what the photo has to do with the headline.
TheTruthIsOutThere
More patients with moderate symptoms not treated at hospitals.
More patients in ICU.
More deaths.
More people recovered from Covid but incapacited with long lasting effects.
More business owners of bars, restaurants and izakayas going to bankruptcy.
If this is "be in good hands for you", lucky you.
Tristis Quepe
SarcasmOnlyToday 04:57 pm JST
It is reassuring to see these clearly improving (and not manipulated directly or in-directly whatsoever) data improve by the week!
We're in good hands everyone.
My new favourite poster has just arrived.
audioboy77
Test positivity rate is falling so this doesn't make sense.
Do you people really think that the so called government conspiracy can be spotted by average Joe looking at the official stats site? Don't you think they would take a little bit more care to cover it up? Why would have the numbers even gone up in the first place if there was a cover up?
How many people do you personally know in hospital or to have even caught covid? I bet it's not many if any. So all you people do is react to the officially released stats and then for some reason convince yourself they are suppressing them. If they didn't report them in the first place you wouldn't even be concerned.
Ingvar
It's getting still worse in Israel. 6 weeks a little over 20% of patients hospitalized due to Covid were full vaccinated. 2 weeks ago it was 59%. If it gets to 80% that will mean the mRNA vaccines are statistically useless. Over 80% will mean they are worse than useless.
klausdorth
More hospitalizations with sever symptoms ... no good!
Hope the decrease in positive tests continues to drop, but .....
According to the site Zoroto mentioned: "...... patients requiring respiratory support, including ECMO. Criteria for severe cases..."
Of course those are the "severe cases" according to the Tokyo Government criteria. Other areas have different criteria!
O'Brien
It would be interesting to know the extent to which the local folk (i.e. the Japanese people) believe these numbers.
We're a cynical lot on here (I mean that as a compliment) and I like to think we have reasonably well calibrated BS meters.
But I wonder what the Japanese themselves make of these weird numbers, which always seem to go down when there's an event on. I've always considered them to be brilliant people in many ways, but in others they can be far too trusting for their own good...which would explain the voting records over the last 70-80 years.
Alfie Noakes
I wonder if he's getting paid 400,000 yen to post on here like that other guy claimed during the Olympics?
TheTruthIsOutThere
Can someone answer my questions please.
When someone is tested positive to Covid19 and is asymptomatic, should he go to quarantine? How long? Does he have to do another test later?
Antiquesaving
So we have experts warning about undetected covid cases.
Tokyo's solution is to test even less than imaginable.
Yesterday's initial testing for Thursday testing was 13,316 this was updated to 14,988 usually the updates are around 3,000 more.
Last week Thursday testing was over 19,000
Today we had the initial testing number at 10,978 add 2,000 that will be added in the next update that is under 13,000
Last Friday 19,500 test.
So 6,500 fewer tests.
And people are going to go "oh great cases are down!"
The only people that believe these numbers are paid Government supporters or have severe problems with simple facts and logic.
snowymountainhell
Good observation @thepersoniamnow 5:03p. Perhaps it may have something to do with “high school physics” of the speed & airflow around a riding cyclist possibly causing aerosol particles of some here-to-wit unknown variant to disperse amongst pedestrians? . . .. . . Perhaps *we should wait for ‘more qualified individuals’ and Resident “experts” to reassure us and to weigh in on the relevance of said accompanying photo? From the article:
TheTruthIsOutThere
Really ? Oh my. This is horrible. We must do something. Maybe Suga can send them some advices on how to hold the pandemic.
I hope the mRNA vaccines are not useless, let's cross our fingers.
jder
I'm not going to say, "I told you so" but...lol
JK guys, let's all celebrate these lowering numbers. Who knows, we might even reach the pre spike numbers by early September like I predicted, and we can finally get back to normal. Drinks are on me.
With the spikes happening every few months or so, we should be well vaccinated by the time the next one arrives. Sayonara Covid.
Antiquesaving
TheTruthIsOutThereToday 05:14 pm JST
That depends on what country, and where you got tested.
In most other developed countries you must quarantine and I think get a negative test.
In Japan if you got tested by the ultra rare government paid testing, which is impossible because they will not test those without symptoms.
But in theory you are contacted and the conciliation centre is supposed to give you guidance.
If tested privately and you paid, well basically do whatever you feel like doing as it will not be reported.
Most likely your boss will insist you show up for work as usual seeing you don't have a fever, etc ..
Afterall this is Japan.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Tokyo has 4226 patients hospitalized for covid with 294 under ventilator/ecmo. How many in ICU, it's not published but we can extrapolate to 900 compared to others countries.
2006 others are recovering at hotels, 25040 at home.
And 10614 are awaiting guidance on hospital, admission, etc.
Amazing numbers.
But don't worry, the number of infected is going down. Thanks to great Government of Koike.
Happy not to live in Tokyo.
TheTruthIsOutThere
You convinced yourself that Covid will be gone ? Really ?
After this wave, their will be another one for sure, you should know that. It happens everywhere. The thing is to be prepared to manage the new wave like some countries do but Japan don't at all. 防災 is a myth in Japan.
Antiquesaving
Testing down by over 9,000 when updated that will be 6,500.
Amazing how that works.
TheTruthIsOutThere
That's what I feared.
Anyone who is tested positive should isolate many days until a negative test is done, this sounds so logical.
Japan is not able to prevent covid19 disaster to occur. This is a shame.
Ingvar
I get down voted because lots of m**ons are conditioned to flip out over anything to do with Russia. They would rather a million people die of Covid in Japan alone than a Russian vaccine saving them.
snowymountainhell
”*Those were the days” **@TP 5:07pm **& AlfieNoakes 5:13pm of SurivanihC Thaiboxing & other backward Olympic Support, when the daily infections numbers were not so high in Tokyo***, weren’t They?“Tokyo reports 3,581 coronavirus cases“ Today, Aug 28.2021” -
O'Brien
Was reported in the Israeli media and reproduced in various outlets based in other countries. Why do you call it "a revelation"?
Well, we're not in Israel. I'm not, anyway. I'm in Japan.
You rarely mention Japan in your posts. You only talk about Israel and these alleged miracle vaccines from China and Russia which are apparently so good that the western governments are all too intimidated to use them because they will make the western vaccines look bad.
You're the very definition of "off topic".
Antiquesaving
And the Russian population is still avoiding it! Less than 30% have had at least one dose.
Seems the Russians are smarter than Putin's propagandists.
Akula
It was inevitable that the number would start dropping given how many people are vaccinated now. 3000 odd is still too many though.
Close to 70 million people in Japan have had at least one dose now.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Convince first the Russians to use it because it's hell there (officially 800 deaths daily) and most of the Russians do not trust it.
InspectorGadget
The Case Positive rate is a key metric to understanding how well a country has this under control. The WHO suggests having a rate under 5% indicates infection prevention measures are effective.
Japan currently sits at about 20%, with an apallingly low rate of testing for a developed country. No only that there is almost no contract tracing in Japan, a Covid app with a very low usage rate and no mandatory QR code and location registration.
https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus-testing#the-positive-rate-a-crucial-metric-for-understanding-the-pandemic
O'Brien
*I get down voted because lots of m*ons are conditioned to flip out over anything to do with Russia. They would rather a million people die of Covid in Japan alone than a Russian vaccine saving them.
And to think you could do something about it, or so you seem to think.
Leighton Rutt
Good afternoon. DidI just write good? Well, as far as numbers go, yes there are 646 cases less than yesterday, but then the 3,581 added to the month for Tokyo, still represent a tad over 35% of all cases. And of people under 30 years of age, 1,622 of those 3,581 is a whopping 45.29% of the day's figure.
Just looked at the scramble crossing in Shibuya. To me, people don't seem to worry about social distancing.
Just saying!