national

Tokyo reports 3,616 coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 3,616 new coronavirus cases, up 70 from Friday and up 1,456 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is five, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 55, up three from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,695), Hyogo (980), Hokkaido (626), Shizuoka (451), Kyoto (445), Hiroshima (427), Shimane (424), Ehime (304), Gifu (273), Oita (250), Miyagi (246), Miyazaki (214), Okayama (208), Wakayama (189), Gunma (176), Nara (166) and Yamaguchi (163).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Strap in people, it's going to be a wild ride.

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

Still using the PcR Test? Go figure!

Oh sorry let me behave correctly. OMG we are all going to die!!!! Stay home and wear those mask 24hrs a day 7 days a week for the rest of your lives.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

These numbers are seriously headed in the wrong direction…. The number of those people who are actually hospitalized had been going down…. But it’s getting outta control again ….

Hospitalizations 150,048

Change from previous day +9,686

I don’t fabricate or spin the actual statistics…. I only copy/paste them . The numbers are supplied by the jgov . The Covid Lark has spoken …. The jgov sees the trends before the minority does …. Hence the new warnings in areas such as Tokyo…. The scorching heat has driven people inside …. Hopefully schools can make it to their respective summer breaks without any major outbreaks…

1 ( +5 / -4 )

The nationwide figure is 55, up three from Friday.

Wow!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Everyone should chill out and have a beer. I have always worn masks, vaccinated 3 times ( ready to be vaccinated for 4 th and 5 th time) , open the window on the train, wash my hands after the toilet, use hand sanitizer all the time and check my temperature in the morning and before entering buildings. It has served me well as i'm fit as a butchers dog. It's not rocket science. Also, I was out and about today and glad to see everyone wearing masks. Someone was even in a car by themselves wearing a mask!! I hope they all grab beers, too.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

