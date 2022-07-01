Tokyo reports 3,616 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 3,616 new coronavirus cases, up 70 from Friday and up 1,456 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is five, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 55, up three from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,695), Hyogo (980), Hokkaido (626), Shizuoka (451), Kyoto (445), Hiroshima (427), Shimane (424), Ehime (304), Gifu (273), Oita (250), Miyagi (246), Miyazaki (214), Okayama (208), Wakayama (189), Gunma (176), Nara (166) and Yamaguchi (163).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

