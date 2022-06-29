Tokyo reports 3,621 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 3,803 new coronavirus cases, down 182 from Wednesday and up 1,208 from last Thursday.

Japanese media reported that the Tokyo government is planning raise its alert level for new infections to the second-highest of four levels due to the sharp increase in cases over the last two days.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 52, up two from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,727), Hyogo (952), Hokkaido (645), Kyoto (492), Hiroshima (457), Shimane (374), Ehime (341), Gifu (274), Oita (264), Mie (258), Miyagi (214) and Wakayama (204).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today