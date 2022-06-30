Tokyo reports 3,621 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 3,621 new coronavirus cases, down 182 from Wednesday and up 1,208 from last Thursday.
Japanese media reported that the Tokyo government is planning raise its alert level for new infections to the second-highest of four levels due to the sharp increase in cases over the last two days.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 52, up two from Wednesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,727), Hyogo (952), Kumamoto (818), Hokkaido (645), Kyoto (492), Hiroshima (457), Shimane (374), Ehime (341), Miyazaki (282), Gifu (274), Oita (264), Mie (258), Miyagi (214) and Wakayama (204).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Yubaru
As people get out and about in the summer heat, and the government continues to relax restrictions the numbers are going to keep going up.
I will say one thing, (gladly) at least we arent in China!
Seigi
It's amazing how the cases keep on going up and nothing is being done to encourage "stay home save lives" propaganda. Economy needs to be revamped and Covid will never disappear in our lifetime. Move on!
Bobo
I know loads of people back home that have caught omi chan and zero died, zero hospitalized, all sick for a 2-3 days with mild symptons and they’re mostly in their 50s onwards. Take your mask off and enjoy life
Fuzzy
Seems like BA.4 / BA.5 having a go in Japan now. Thankfully although highly infectious, the experience of other countries suggest severity is no worse than earlier omicron variants.
Steven Mccarthy
I certainly hope BA4 : BA5 aren’t any worse than the earlier omicron variants. Omicron killed more people in Japan the 1st 3 months of the year than the next top 3 months combined. How anyone can remotely suggest that omicron is mild , some flu , or like a cold is just ludicrous….
Reckless
No surprise here. My company is promoting a$$es in the seats like pre-covid. My train ride Tuesday going home from Tokyo was so packed that I had to wait 2 trains because noone could get on.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
100,000 cases would still be nothing to worry about.
Reckless
Based on the history of limited testing here I am sure we are way beyond that.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
Based on the history of limited testing here I am sure we are way beyond that.
I agree.
However, I certainly won't be getting tested again. Waste of time (& money).
treble4punk
This happened in every country that loosened/dropped masking recommendations.
Here's an analogy.
You're driving a convertible with the top down through the rain. The rain is coronavirus. The window is a mask. Of course if you're going to get rained on the same if you're moving or stationary. But the front window is protecting your face to a degree that it reduces the load of rain (viral road) that would have hit your face if the window (mask) wasn't there.
treble4punk
How many of the loads of people were immunocompromised?
I have many friends overseas who have caught omicron. All vaccinated, all just out for a few days. But none with pre-existing conditions.
Myself, I have a poor immune system that is bad at fighting viruses. I've been sick for a long time. I'm terrified of covid, not because of just covid, but I don't want it to weaken my immune system and have shingles come back. I had shingles for 10 months in one of the most painful parts of the body.
So I wear a mask. Unfortunately, the world is tired of masks, which puts me at risk. But fortunately, Japan is still masking which makes it safer for me. Unfortunately, many people don't care about people like me and see me as an inconvenience. That has been one of the toughest parts of the pandemic.
Fuzzy
But at the end of the day, it’s only rain. Most people will simply dry off and get on with life soon enough.
ian
Unfortunately, many people don't care, period.