Tokyo reports 3,663 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 3,663 new coronavirus cases, up 1,286 from Monday and down 788 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, down one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 127, down seven from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,173), Hokkaido (1,904), Hyogo (1,721), Kagoshima (878), Gifu (837), Miyagi (532), Okayama (496), Oita (491), Nagasaki (490), Miyazaki (482), Nagano (480), Fukushima (411), Kagawa (384), Fukui (359), Yamaguchi (338), Mie (337), Kochi (336), Wakayama (278), Niigata (276), Ehime (273), Iwate (240), Yamagata (222), Akita (216), Ishikawa (204) and Toyama (197).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

