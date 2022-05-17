Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 3,663 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 3,663 new coronavirus cases, up 1,286 from Monday and down 788 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, down one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 127, down seven from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,173), Hokkaido (1,904), Hyogo (1,721), Kagoshima (878), Gifu (837), Miyagi (532), Okayama (496), Oita (491), Nagasaki (490), Miyazaki (482), Nagano (480), Fukushima (411), Kagawa (384), Fukui (359), Yamaguchi (338), Mie (337), Kochi (336), Wakayama (278), Niigata (276), Ehime (273), Iwate (240), Yamagata (222), Akita (216), Ishikawa (204) and Toyama (197).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

safe to open up to tourism!

let’s go!

Extremely soothing numbers, very safe.

Go out, drink, eat and be merry!

Only two people hospitalised with severe symptoms in all of tokyo! It was a dozen a couple of weeks ago. We may see zero serious hospitalizations within the week.

Looking good Japan looking good..

348 cases of hepatitis c…. In children around the world … 3 common links between them …. None were vaccinated for Covid so that can’t be blamed . And all tested positive for Covid-19/sars2 infection or antibodies. Zero had a single other medical condition. So these aren’t fat, old, or sickly people that some people think are expendable…. Or that it’s acceptable if they die . These are children , some of which have had to have a transplant before the age of 6. Covid does not discriminate. And omicron is NOT mild . Particularly here in Japan where it is the deadliest variant of all variants. It’s beyond time for the worlds leaders to change course and come up with a global plan to get this beaten. In the meantime, get vaccinated or boosted , mask up when appropriate, wash your hands …. Frequently…. And be happy the jgov has a deliberate plan to slowly and scientifically get tourism going …. There is nothing good about these steady numbers of new cases.

Life is going on with the rest of the world, except for those who are still obsessed with these numbers! Get a hobby guys!

