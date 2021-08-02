Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 3,709 coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 3,709 new coronavirus cases, up 1,514 from Monday.

People in their 20s (1,208 cases), their 30s (852) and their 40s (590) accounted for the highest numbers, while 478 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 112, down two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 754, up 50 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

5 Comments
On the bright side, the number is less than 4000.

Less than 5000 too.

The high numbers for the younger people shows that Japan has to vaccinate that age group immediately.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Today number at 3709 - this number is 861 more than last week (last week number was 2848) - the growth in numbers is slowing down perhaps?

2 ( +5 / -3 )

I wish the article writers would stop reporting "ups" and "downs" from the previous day. It is meaningless.

Instead, they should report the amount from the previous week (same day of the week).

Fortunately the linked document has more useful information such as the change of the 7-day moving average (which today is 189%, quite a steep increase).

5 ( +7 / -2 )

This latest wave isn't going away anytime soon.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

The government is being very inconsiderate to certain of our posters. They used to be able to shriek that cases were going down. They can't do that anymore. Then they would shriek about severe cases going down. Oops, can't do that either., they're up by 50. Now they're left with deaths.

Obviously, we don't want those going up; unlike the statisticians here, I personally think that one death is too many, but if they start going up as well, our esteemed friends are really going to be inconvenienced.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Looks like Tokyo is having a party out there in pandemic. The cases are only increasing

0 ( +1 / -1 )

More to expect,

more to come!

Once the Olympics are over and the medal count stops there will be increases.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

The numbers show that the vaccines are working as the majority catching covid are younger people who haven't been vaccinated yet.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Today number at 3709 - this number is 861 more than last week (last week number was 2848) - the growth in numbers is slowing down perhaps?

No they just tested 2,000 fewer people than last Monday.

So actually a higher positivity rate.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

One of the biggest issues Japan is facing are those who travel internationally and then don’t quarantine for the 14 days. These people go to the convenience store, but claim to not have any contact with others. Selfish.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I guess a bigger wave is coming. I got my second Moderna shot yesterday and feel terrible muscle aches. Hopefully it will work.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I think that cases will be suppressed soon, the government is doing great job. I know that many people in here doesn't agree, but lets be honest in Australia for example after 6 cases there is army on the streets.

Life in Japan is quite comfortable and you should all appreciate it - no hard lockdown or any kind of lockdown as anyway it doesn't work. Let the government do their job!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

