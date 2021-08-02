Tokyo reports 3,709 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 3,709 new coronavirus cases, up 1,514 from Monday.

People in their 20s (1,208 cases), their 30s (852) and their 40s (590) accounted for the highest numbers, while 478 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 112, down two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 754, up 50 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

