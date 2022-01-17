Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 3,719 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 3,719 new coronavirus cases, down 453 from Sunday and up 2,848 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is five, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 243, up eight from Sunday.

Among other prefectures with high numbers of cases were Hiroshima (973), Chiba (940), Hyogo (683), Hokkaido (643), Kyoto (551), Okinawa (530, plus 31 U.S. military personnel), Mie (224), Niigata (219), Okayama (211), Nagano (208), Gifu (189) and Shimane (119).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

