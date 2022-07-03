Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 3,788 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 3,788 new coronavirus cases, up 172 from Saturday and up 1,784 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is five, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 61, up six from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (1,815), Okinawa (1,196), Aichi (1,164), Hyogo (1,067), Chiba (953), Hokkaido (617), Kyoto (480), Kagoshima (459), Hiroshima (425), Shizuoka (394), Shimane (392), Mie (299), Oita (298), Ibaraki (297), Ehime (260), Miyazaki (257), Gifu (235), Aomori (233), Wakayama (219), Miyagi (200), Okayama (187), Yamaguchi (180), Nara (167), Ishikawa (167), Niigata (164) and Gunma (154).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nation wide numbers.

That's a big jump - almost double last Sunday. Must be BA.5. Hope the government doesn't overreact and raise the drawbridge over the summer vacation.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I can't believe it!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

PCR tested in Tokyo on 6/30 : 10,437 people.

If 3,788 of them are positive, then we can extrapolate that 36.3% of Tokyo is infected.

Is there any serious research with a significant sample of population?

If there's not, we'll have to believe that actually Tokyo has 36.3% of positive rate.

Are we supposed to believe that?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Chill. Be like me. Wear a mask. Get vaccinated 4 and 5 times. Wash your hands after the toilet. Sanitise. Avoid crowded places. It has served me well and is the advice of most medical practitioners. I was out and about today and everybody even car drivers wearer masked up. It's not quantum mechanics!! Have a cold beer. Relax. I am.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I'm stocking up on hazmat suits. The end is nigh.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Elvis,

Personally, I recommend not wearing a mask and not bothering with booster shots.

And whatever you do. Don't get a pcr test !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

