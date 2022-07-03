Tokyo reports 3,788 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 3,788 new coronavirus cases, up 172 from Saturday and up 1,784 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is five, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 61, up six from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (1,815), Okinawa (1,196), Aichi (1,164), Hyogo (1,067), Chiba (953), Hokkaido (617), Kyoto (480), Kagoshima (459), Hiroshima (425), Shizuoka (394), Shimane (392), Mie (299), Oita (298), Ibaraki (297), Ehime (260), Miyazaki (257), Gifu (235), Aomori (233), Wakayama (219), Miyagi (200), Okayama (187), Yamaguchi (180), Nara (167), Ishikawa (167), Niigata (164) and Gunma (154).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nation wide numbers.

