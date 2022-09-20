Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 3,794 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 3,794 new coronavirus cases, down 275 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 28, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 299, down one from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

That's it? Must be holiday numbers... can't possibly decreased by a factor of 10 in a single day...

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

can't possibly decreased by a factor of 10 in a single day...

It dropped 50% yesterday compared to Sunday.

Numbers still huge for some but we all have our problems.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog