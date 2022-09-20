Tokyo reports 3,794 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 3,794 new coronavirus cases, down 275 from Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 28, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 299, down one from Sunday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.© Japan Today
savethegaijin
That's it? Must be holiday numbers... can't possibly decreased by a factor of 10 in a single day...
Elvis is here
It dropped 50% yesterday compared to Sunday.
Numbers still huge for some but we all have our problems.