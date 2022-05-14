Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 3,799 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 3,799 new coronavirus cases, down 310 from Friday and down 10 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 153, down three from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,771), Aichi (2,472), Okinawa (2,464), Hyogo (1,769), Hiroshima (1,247), Shizuoka (1,095), Chiba (1,059), Kyoto (884), Okayama (761), Kagoshima (640), Miyazaki (550), Gifu (538), Fukushima (529), Miyagi (512), Ishikawa (499), Nagano (421), Nagasaki (415), Gunma (395), Mie (372), Kagawa (362), Oita (358), Fukui (356), Aomori (353), Shiga (347), Nara (295), Yamagata (284), Toyama (276), Wakayama (271), Iwate (261), Kochi (257), Ehime (212) and Akita (202).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

This is really getting out of control. There's no stopping B.4 and B.5 from spreading. Can't imagine B.6 and B.7 to come by summer! #StayHomeSaveLives

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

This is really getting out of control.

I can't agree with that at all. The situation could be a lot worse.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Somebody needs to replace the contents of Seigi's booster shots with benzodiazepam... it cant be healthy to live in a constant state of alarm like this.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Another huge number out of Okinawa.

And a high positivity rate in Tokyo.

A new wave is emerging.

This is far from over.

No one should be going to restaurants or bars that are crowded, or not well ventilated.

Stay in, stay masked.

The life you save might be your own.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

And a high positivity rate in Tokyo.

Yeah. Numbers have dropped in Tokyo so you are stirring the pot. The zero covid bone has been gnawed away. You are looking for a new game to play.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

down 310 from Friday and down 10 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 153, down three from Friday

Down, down, down, down - very cool. Wishing a speedy recovery to those four people in my home pref of 14mil.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Elvis is hereToday  05:37 pm JST

Yeah. Numbers have dropped in Tokyo so you are stirring the pot. The zero covid bone has been gnawed away. You are looking for a new game to play.

The positivity rate is still high; what numbers "dropped" that would have more meaning about the infeciton rate than this number?

Japan needs lockdowns to get a grip on this.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

@painkiller

You need help.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

