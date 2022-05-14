Tokyo reports 3,799 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 3,799 new coronavirus cases, down 310 from Friday and down 10 from last Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 153, down three from Friday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,771), Aichi (2,472), Okinawa (2,464), Hyogo (1,769), Hiroshima (1,247), Shizuoka (1,095), Chiba (1,059), Kyoto (884), Okayama (761), Kagoshima (640), Miyazaki (550), Gifu (538), Fukushima (529), Miyagi (512), Ishikawa (499), Nagano (421), Nagasaki (415), Gunma (395), Mie (372), Kagawa (362), Oita (358), Fukui (356), Aomori (353), Shiga (347), Nara (295), Yamagata (284), Toyama (276), Wakayama (271), Iwate (261), Kochi (257), Ehime (212) and Akita (202).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
Seigi
This is really getting out of control. There's no stopping B.4 and B.5 from spreading. Can't imagine B.6 and B.7 to come by summer! #StayHomeSaveLives
Elvis is here
I can't agree with that at all. The situation could be a lot worse.
Pepepopo
Somebody needs to replace the contents of Seigi's booster shots with benzodiazepam... it cant be healthy to live in a constant state of alarm like this.
painkiller
Another huge number out of Okinawa.
And a high positivity rate in Tokyo.
A new wave is emerging.
This is far from over.
No one should be going to restaurants or bars that are crowded, or not well ventilated.
Stay in, stay masked.
The life you save might be your own.
Elvis is here
Yeah. Numbers have dropped in Tokyo so you are stirring the pot. The zero covid bone has been gnawed away. You are looking for a new game to play.
Rain Man
Down, down, down, down - very cool. Wishing a speedy recovery to those four people in my home pref of 14mil.
painkiller
Elvis is hereToday 05:37 pm JST
The positivity rate is still high; what numbers "dropped" that would have more meaning about the infeciton rate than this number?
Japan needs lockdowns to get a grip on this.
daito_hak
@painkiller
You need help.