Tokyo reports 3,799 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 3,799 new coronavirus cases, down 310 from Friday and down 10 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 153, down three from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,771), Aichi (2,472), Okinawa (2,464), Hyogo (1,769), Hiroshima (1,247), Shizuoka (1,095), Chiba (1,059), Kyoto (884), Okayama (761), Kagoshima (640), Miyazaki (550), Gifu (538), Fukushima (529), Miyagi (512), Ishikawa (499), Nagano (421), Nagasaki (415), Gunma (395), Mie (372), Kagawa (362), Oita (358), Fukui (356), Aomori (353), Shiga (347), Nara (295), Yamagata (284), Toyama (276), Wakayama (271), Iwate (261), Kochi (257), Ehime (212) and Akita (202).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

