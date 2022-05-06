Tokyo reports 3,809 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 3,809 new coronavirus cases, up 1,128 from Friday and up 830 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, down unchanged from Friday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,375), Hyogo (1,650), Okayama (688), Fukushima (499), Oita (466), Niigata (431), Kagawa (403), Mie (390), Ehime (353), Yamaguchi (277), Ishikawa (272), Iwate (270), Yamagata (201) and Toyama (184).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

