People walk in a shopping district in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Koji sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 3,855 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 3,855 new coronavirus cases, down 2,647 from Sunday and down 81 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,009), Hiroshima (447), Kyoto (419), Nara (359), Gunma (328), Niigata (312), Okinawa (300), Kumamoto (244), Ishikawa (226), Mie (222), Fukushima (219), Kagoshima (218), Okayama (206), Kagawa (194) and Gifu (175).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

