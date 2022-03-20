Tokyo reports 3,855 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 3,855 new coronavirus cases, down 2,647 from Sunday and down 81 from last Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,009), Hiroshima (447), Kyoto (419), Nara (359), Gunma (328), Niigata (312), Okinawa (300), Kumamoto (244), Ishikawa (226), Mie (222), Fukushima (219), Kagoshima (218), Okayama (206), Kagawa (194) and Gifu (175).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
0 Comments
Login to comment
jeffb
What happens tomorrow when the quasi emergency is lifted? Do we keep getting updated on case counts forever?
BackpackingNepal
2022 Cherry blossom article started to appear on sites, so the cases going to be down.