Tokyo reports 3,893 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 3,893 new coronavirus cases, down 1,501 from Thursday and down 1,500 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 12, down one from Thursday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,927), Okinawa (1,585), Okayama (614), Niigata (498), Oita (404), Fukushima (391), Ishikawa (372), Iwate (302), Ehime (301), Nara (286), Kagawa (282), Wakayama (242), Fukui (204) and Yamagata (167).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

