national

Tokyo reports 3,929 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 3,929 new coronavirus cases, up 658 from Tuesday and down 426 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 103, up three from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,094), Okinawa (2,081), Hyogo (1,586), Okayama (674), Gifu (556), Miyazaki (523), Ishikawa (506), Nagasaki (411), Oita (377), Fukushima (343), Gunma (330), Yamaguchi (321), Kagawa (314), Iwate (271), Kochi (224), Toyama (224), Fukui (223), Ehime (211), Yamagata (199) and

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

