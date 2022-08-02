Tokyo reports 30,842 coronavirus cases

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk across a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 30,842, new coronavirus cases, up 8,884 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 34, up five from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 464, up 36 from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (9,621), Okinawa (5,594), Hokkaido (4,633), Gifu (4,557), Kagoshima (3,880), Miyagi (3,276), Tochigi (3,223), Mie (2,483), Ehime (2,232), Nagano (2,205), Okayama (2,143), and Oita (2,108).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

