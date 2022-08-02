Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk across a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo. Photo: AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama
national

Tokyo reports 30,842 coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 30,842, new coronavirus cases, up 8,884 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 34, up five from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 464, up 36 from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (9,621), Okinawa (5,594), Hokkaido (4,633), Gifu (4,557), Kagoshima (3,880), Miyagi (3,276), Tochigi (3,223), Mie (2,483), Ehime (2,232), Nagano (2,205), Okayama (2,143), and Oita (2,108).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Is it just me or are the numbers on the same day a week before no longer mentioned?

They seem to be on the decline now anyway...

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Is it just me or are the numbers on the same day a week before no longer mentioned?

Just sharing, these numbers are preliminary, and the italicized comment at the bottom explains what's coming.

This happens everyday.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The other day, someone I know told me that they went to get a PCR test and it was negative. I was like great news, but they were still sick with a high fever and covid like symptoms.

They tested positive for influenza!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

