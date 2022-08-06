Tokyo reports 30,970 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 30,970 new coronavirus cases, down 6,797 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 567, up 11 from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (6,881), Okinawa (5,066), Kyoto (4,706), Gifu (3,092), Okayama (2,954), Niigata (2,709), Shiga (2,655), Gunma (2,519), Nagasaki (2,377), Nara (2,358) and Ehime (2,155).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

