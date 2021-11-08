Tokyo reports 30 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 30 new coronavirus cases, up 12 from Monday and 12 more than last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 99, down two from Monday and the first time the figure has been below 100 since Aug 3, 2020.

