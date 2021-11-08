Tokyo reports 30 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 30 new coronavirus cases, up 12 from Monday and 12 more than last Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 99, down two from Monday and the first time the figure has been below 100 since Aug 3, 2020.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
6 Comments
joffy
99 confirmed cases in the entire country. WOW. That is some great news.
dan
Fantastic!!
divinda
Either bad (early) reporting or intentionally fake.
As of 5:15pm today's total for new cases is around 150, up about 50 from yesterday (and/or up 50% from yesterday).
So it is clearly not under 100.
xamurai
Not good... not good... that's alarming! 6th wave is coming!
ShinkansenCaboose
My congratulations got erased without even notification.
divinda
Actually, this badly worded article is probably trying to say "99 people hospitalized with severe symptoms", not total confirmed cases.