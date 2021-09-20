Tokyo reports 302 coronavirus cases; lowest number since July 5

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 302 new coronavirus cases, down 263 from Sunday and 309 down from last Monday. It is the first time the number has dropped below 400 since July 5 and the 29th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (88 cases) and their 30s (57) accounted for the highest numbers, while 48 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 169, down two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,454, down 42 from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





