Tokyo reports 302 coronavirus cases; lowest number since July 5

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 302 new coronavirus cases, down 263 from Sunday and 309 down from last Monday. It is the first time the number has dropped below 400 since July 5 and the 29th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
People in their 20s (88 cases) and their 30s (57) accounted for the highest numbers, while 48 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 169, down two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,454, down 42 from Sunday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Reckless
Wow!
TheTruthIsOutThere
Again around60% less compared to last Sunday. So good and so predictable.
ShinkansenCaboose
Japan is number one. Keep the restaurants and bars closed and extend the hours of coffee shops.
joffy
Great news. Japan has shown the world that is is possible to live with the virus, avoiding lockdowns. The waves have come and gone over the past 18 months and our lives have hardly been disrupted. The vaccination rate is very impressive despite the slow start.
Zin Mg Mg Zaw
Keep going on and open the borders
ShinkansenCaboose
The two chubby fifth grade girls in the photo have their masks down. They should be admonished!
prionking
No need for further restrictions, vaccine mandates or lockdowns. Just about everyone who wanted a jab has got one or more, and they're leaky anyway, so domestic restrictions should end on Sept 30.
joffy
@zoroto Compared to what? 3rd world countries?
Since June, Japan is one of fastest vaccinating countries in the world. As I said, they started late but boy did they catch up quick.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Tomorrow, number will be lower making many people thinking Covid is no more.
ShinkansenCaboose
Don’t random check. Waste of money and resources. Close down all restaurants that serve alcohol permanently. Open coffee shops all day long and no masks and let baba scream at each other.
They figured out the cure.. long live Japan.
Rob
This has all been an exercise in hysteria. The only weakness in this twisted joke was the medical system.
It cannot deal with a real pandemic, and believe me, by all historical standards this is not that! The Olympic Village must be transformed into a Covid Ward, so that in case of a real pandemic, the government has the space needed to deal with it.
They cant change the rules every time a new wave arrives to save their sorry asses. They need to make sure they have what's necessary to deal with a health crisis.
Also, what is the status in regards to Ivermectin and other therapies that have worked so well in countries like India? Where is the medical explanation as to why it isnt being used? Too many questions and not enough answers.
Zoroto
You should really get off your meds (or start taking more)
Newgirlintown
Gadzooks!
ShinkansenCaboose
Off Topic as usual. Take 24 Yasumi for being mean and breaking the rules!
ZorotoToday 05:24 pm JST
You should really get off your meds (or start taking more)
Oxycodin
I lol at this subject every day knowing it’s all rubbish
Jimizo
It certainly has in many ways. People predicting bodies piled in the streets, others having hysterical meltdowns about vaccines, the delirious alternative media crowd pumping out Orwell quotes.
Absolute circus in many ways, but it’s worth remembering on sites like this, it’s often sock puppets giving a skewed overall perspective.
I think this pandemic has affected these people very badly. Hysteria