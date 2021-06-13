Tokyo reports 304 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 304 new coronavirus cases, down 163 from Saturday.
People in their 20s (99 cases) and their 30s (63) accounted for the highest numbers, while 33 cases were aged 60 and older.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 852, down 38 from Saturday.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Akula
Weekend numbers, but new cases falling around the country, and recoveries continuing to outpace new infections. Vaccinations at 1M doses a day.
Not good for the doom and gloom merchants on this site who want Japan to be devastated by this pandemic, but good for Japan.
Yohan
Today there are only 32,603 confirmed Covid-19 patients in all Japan, out of 126 million people.
Hardly an emergency and the number of active cases is still declining everyday and the number of vaccinations is increasing.
Compared that situation with many other countries worldwide.
Japan is doing fairly well.
Objective
So rare that the first two posts are positive and optimistic about Japan's pandemic situation. And they were not removed for "off-topic." We all know things are getting better day-by-day. It is excellent to see.
falseflagsteve
All going well as predicted. Normality resumes soon and we can forget about all the inconvenience we have had to put up with the last year or so.