Tokyo reports 304 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,387

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 304 new coronavirus cases, down 163 from Saturday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 384.1.
People in their 20s (99 cases) and their 30s (63) accounted for the highest numbers, while 33 cases were aged 60 and older.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 852, down 38 from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,387. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (170), Chiba (105), Okinawa (104), Aichi (102), Osaka (96), Hokkaido (82), Saitama (65), Hiroshima (40) and Fukuoka (37).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 32.
9 Comments
Akula
Weekend numbers, but new cases falling around the country, and recoveries continuing to outpace new infections. Vaccinations at 1M doses a day.
Not good for the doom and gloom merchants on this site who want Japan to be devastated by this pandemic, but good for Japan.
Yohan
Today there are only 32,603 confirmed Covid-19 patients in all Japan, out of 126 million people.
Hardly an emergency and the number of active cases is still declining everyday and the number of vaccinations is increasing.
Compared that situation with many other countries worldwide.
Japan is doing fairly well.
Objective
So rare that the first two posts are positive and optimistic about Japan's pandemic situation. We all know things are getting better day-by-day. It is excellent to see.
falseflagsteve
All going well as predicted. Normality resumes soon and we can forget about all the inconvenience we have had to put up with the last year or so.
Reckless
My only fear is that we will get back to normal then I will have to restart my horrible commute on crowded trains.
Allan Meadows
hate to sound like a broken record but doesn’t say how many people were tested..yes, low numbers but is that 300 from 3000 tests or 30000 tests? it’s relative.
narutal
On the 11th, there were 4798 tests done. On average tests results take 48 hours, so this means the positive rate is about 6,3%. Coincidentally, the positive rate on Friday was also 6,3%. (7,373 test for 467 positive results).
Once again, not an extremely high rate, but not the low rate that some people would like you to believe. Also, saying the numbers dropped compared to yesterday has no meaning, since the positive rate is the same.
A more accurate way to calculate this would be to take weekly numbers of tests and weekly positive results, as sometimes some tests take more than 48 hours to be delivered, but somehow it does not seem like transparency is the end goal at the moment.
Monty
@Reckless
Dont worry!
I am doing that 6 days a week.
And I am still OK.
Just wear your mask and try to find a place close to open windows.
The trains I am using, I know the car numbers which windows are open.
And in my train-car, nobody talks.
So the risk is very low.
falseflagsteve
Osaka below 100, yes my son!
Was around Namba and Shinsaibashi today, jammed packed. Some any families and young couples out having fun, great stuff. Local bars full on my way home, all selling alcohol. Things almost back to normal, bye bye Covid and good riddance.