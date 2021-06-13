Tokyo reports 304 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,387

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 304 new coronavirus cases, down 163 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 384.1.

People in their 20s (99 cases) and their 30s (63) accounted for the highest numbers, while 33 cases were aged 60 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 852, down 38 from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,387. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (170), Chiba (105), Okinawa (104), Aichi (102), Osaka (96), Hokkaido (82), Saitama (65), Hiroshima (40) and Fukuoka (37).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 32.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today