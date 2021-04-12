Tokyo reports 306 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,102

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 306 new cases of the coronavirus, down 115 from Sunday.
The number (181 men and 125 women) is the result of 5,625 tests conducted on April 9. By age group, people in their 20s (88 cases) and their 30s (57) accounted for the highest numbers, while 40 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, up three from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 563.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,065. Osaka had the highest number with 63, followed by Tokyo, Hyogo (159), Aichi (122), Chiba (103), Saitama (96), Kanagawa (94), Hokkaido (58), Nara (49), Kyoto (42), Okinawa (37), Fukuoka (34), Miyagi (34) and Yamagata (28).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 23.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
17 Comments
Login to comment
John Brown
oopsie daises!!!!
Zoroto
306 cases is a 23% increase over last Monday.
5600 tests on a Friday, when it's known that the case count is up.
Ricky Sanchez
Less tests, less positive results! The japanese Gov't way!
GenHXZ
The daily charade
Reckless
Splendid. Below 500 and holding.
Jimizo
Regardless of your views on testing ( I’m in favour of more ), didn’t Koike say the number of tests was going to be ramped up?
Has anyone heard of a timeline for this? I honestly missed it if it was stated.
ClippetyClop
Upto 65,000 a day, by early December. Can you guess the year?
Reckless
Yes, I think testing will dramatically increase from late August after the Olympics.
NipponGlory
VERY big drop! i am happy and welcome this news with a big smile on ym face. the anti viral measures implemented are working. there is no doubt.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
I am feeling sort of numb to these daily numbers.
marcelito
VERY big drop! i am happy and welcome this news with a big smile on ym face.
The usual troll alert.
Reckless
The real number that we should focus on is the number vaccinated.
Ashley Shiba
43 thousand tests for all of Japan, and so, sure down. There has never been a hundred thousand tests done in a day and I wonder what the test results would be???
justasking
I'm going to get saliva PCR test tomorrow in Shibuya. Hope I don't add to the hundreds of positives.
zichi
Reckless
1 million single jab. 500,000 both jabs. Since Feb.
Maxinyox
justasking Today 05:13 pm JST
If you didn't get sent from your ward then your number won't be counted anyway.
Hope for good news for you either way!
Vinke
JimizoT
...I think we should send Ms. Koike questions about this, via Twitter and the Youtube videos she posts.