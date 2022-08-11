Tokyo reports 31,247 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 31,247 new coronavirus cases, down 2,996 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 40, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 603, up six from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (17,079), Chiba (8,755), Hokkaido (7,660), Hiroshima (6,284), Okinawa (4,079), Gifu (3,717), Nagasaki (3,398), Okayama (3,287), Mie (3,125), Tochigi (3,010), Gunma (2,778), Fukushima (2,754), Nagano (2,546), Ehime (2,412) and Ishikawa (2,265).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

