Tokyo reports 31,541 coronavirus cases

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk near a landmark lion statue of a department store that also wears a mask in the Ginza shopping area of Tokyo on Thursday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 31,541 new coronavirus cases, down 1,925 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 23, one down from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 427, up 24 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (9,442), Hokkaido (6,065), Okinawa (4,406), Kagoshima (3,184), Hiroshima (2,560), Niigata (2,696), Okayama (2,392), Gifu (2,214) and Gunma (2,095).

