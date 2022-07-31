Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk near a landmark lion statue of a department store that also wears a mask in the Ginza shopping area of Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama
national

Tokyo reports 31,541 coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 31,541 new coronavirus cases, down 1,925 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 23, one down from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 427, up 24 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (9,442), Hokkaido (6,065), Okinawa (4,406), Kagoshima (3,184), Hiroshima (2,560), Niigata (2,696), Okayama (2,392), Gifu (2,214) and Gunma (2,095).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

5 Comments
Hands up who is sick to death of these useless masks ?

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Quick! Disable comments!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

dan

I agree and as we can see by the high case numbers they aren’t very effective at all. If you wish to be masked 24/7 fine, but why do the rational people all feel the compelled to?

it’s negative towards society to have the face covered as it’s the most important part of communication. Social Intercourse is essential especially for very young children who use facial expressions to understand what is being communicated to them and how to communicate with their peers.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

These masks are so useful you might as well just put them on a lion statue!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Comments did seem to be disabled early yesterday?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

