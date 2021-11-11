Tokyo reports 31 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 31 new coronavirus cases, up six from Wednesday and 17 more than last Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine, one down from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 92, down four from Wednesday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
3 Comments
Ejal73
Before anyone starts complaining about the increase in last Thursday, please remember we had a national holiday last Wednesday. The numbers are still holding well here.
Tom Doley
Japan is the leader in COVID handling and the whole world should follow Japan.... including minimising testing.
Thomas Goodtime
Tom Doley. Well said. Our comments will be removed of course.