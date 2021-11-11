Tokyo reports 31 coronavirus cases

People move along the sidewalk as the sun sets in the Aoyama area of Tokyo.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 31 new coronavirus cases, up six from Wednesday and 17 more than last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine, one down from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 92, down four from Wednesday.

