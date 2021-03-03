Tokyo reports 316 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,244

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 316 new cases of the coronavirus, up 84 from Tuesday.
The number (188 men and 128 women) is the result of 1,491 tests conducted on Feb 28. The number of cases aged 60 and over is 112.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 52, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 407.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,244. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Chiba (164), Kanagawa (139), Saitama (98), Hokkaido (60), Aichi (55), Osaka (40), Hyogo (40), Fukushima (38), Fukuoka (37) and Ibaraki (34).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 63.
10 Comments
klausdorth
Increasing numbers of positive COVID 19 tests, despite 1.491 tests only.
As always, those are the results from Sunday.
More to come again?
Zoroto
That's one-thousand four-hundred ninety-one tests in a city of a population of 15 million. That is insane.
Derek Grebe
Almost as if they don't want to find an answer they don't like, eh?
Mr Kipling
No, thats the number of people that merited a test on Sunday. Basically, those who said their breathing was causing them distress. Tomorrow's number will be higher. High enough to lengthen the S.O.E? Well, wait and see....
wraither
"Koike-chan said Tokyo needs to be on state of emergency for two more weeks!"
"Okay, we'll just make the cases higher so that it would be better for our dear leader!"
Every time.
SandyBeachHeaven
Super numbers
SandyBeachHeaven
@Zoroto.
That shows how special we all are here. If you do not like being healthy, there are a lot of other countries you can move to and get sick and become a stat.
nakanoguy01
Yes, the conspiracy theorists continue to ignore the fact that hospitalization rates, deaths and most important, thesame trend happening worldwide. But yes, it's more obvious that the numbers must be fudged. Smgdfh2x
gakinotsukai
Once again, if you don't test, hospitalizations and deaths can be assigned to another cause (pneumonia, flu, ...)There's no conspiracy theory saying the infections number is not realistic but Japan doesn't record much serious cases thanks to food diet that doesn't create comorbidities or thanks to a performing medical system.
HimariYamada
Yes, the conspiracy theorists continue to ignore the fact that hospitalization rates, deaths and most important, thesame trend happening worldwide. But yes, it's more obvious that the numbers must be fudged
Because they don't know how to think.