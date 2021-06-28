Tokyo reports 317 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 317 new coronavirus cases, down 69 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 489.

People in their 20s (95 cases) and their 30s (61) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, up four from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 564, down three from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

