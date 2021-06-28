Tokyo reports 317 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 317 new coronavirus cases, down 69 from Sunday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 489.
People in their 20s (95 cases) and their 30s (61) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, up four from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 564, down three from Sunday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
ian
Hoping number of deaths remain/continue to be low/go down
snowymountainhell
So many people across all of Japan have suffered so many hardships over the last 18 months. Perhaps government can finally come to understand the erratically oscillating numbers are more indications they have never been in control and their idleness has created more hardships rather that the promised recovery they’ve pledged for too long?
Sven Asai
And now what? Anybody else on the planet has been , is or will be in control instead, @snowymountainhell? The will to control that pandemic was completely thrown away one and a half year ago, when there was still a very big chance.
falseflagsteve
Low case numbers, great news. Slight concern for higher severe cases in Tokyo, but nationwide they continue to fall. I expect to see more slight ups and downs whilst we continue the downward trajectory. the vaccine rollout is now helping to protect a large amount of the most vulnerable .
theResident
@Sven: With the vaccination drive FULLY underway - there is no need for a 'now what'
In 2-3 months time at this rate we will be on a proper return to normailty.
Shot #1 for me this week - No need to run away to other countries anymore.
Commodore Perry
Low number of cases, low number of testing, high positivity rate.
No improvement over the last two weeks.
Some dude
This is good news if those numbers are accurate.
However, to borrow a phrase I see online a lot, that “if” is doing a lot of heavy lifting.
Akula
Weekend numbers so low, but more encouraging is the very low numbers in other parts of the country.
Waiting on the updated vaccination numbers, I'd say we'd be over 40 million doses now.
Jonathan Prin
With much more cases and deaths in my country, the lockdown was removed.
It means the real figures are 10 fold if you wish to compare with standard western countries.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
It's Monday. It isn't a drop - numbers are always low on Monday.
snowymountainhell
A “*Slight concern” *@ffs 5:08pm, in times like these, is ‘more practical & realistic’ than having the previously expressed “no concerns”.
Realistically, it will still be some more time before we will ever know if Japan’s extremely late vaccination rollout will, in fact, have an effect on protecting “those most vulnerable”.
But, “Thanks” for acknowledging their plight as well and not just ‘the impatience of the young’ wanting to get on with their former ways of socializing. That, unfortunately, well take some time too once Tokyo is finished playing out Their Games. - Best wishes until next. -
Reckless
I agree and will be getting my first next Monday in Tokyo. Hope the side effects are mild.
Sven Asai
That’s why I like unlimited optimism. It always turns out wrong. lol
theResident
Does it Sven? - The alternative is to be as pessimistic as yourself.
Objective
**@theResident **In 2-3 months time at this rate we will be on a proper return to normailty.
Shot #1 for me this week - No need to run away to other countries anymore.
YUP! You are following the logic. Well done! So rare to see on this forum. All the best! Enjoy your summer.
Monty
@Resident and Reckless
My first shot is this week friday at my company.
2nd shot End of July.
I am also a little bit nervous about the side effects.
snowymountainhell
Good for you @Monty 6:11pm you’ll be fine!
klausdorth
Would be nice if the numbers dropped even more! Let's hope for the best.
gakinotsukai
On the first shot, you usually only get some arm muscles pain.
It's more on the second shot where you can have fever and be tired.
cleo
It was 236 last Monday.