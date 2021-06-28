Tokyo reports 317 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,002

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 317 new coronavirus cases, down 69 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 489.

People in their 20s (95 cases) and their 30s (61) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, up four from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 564, down three from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,002. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (192), Chiba (121), Saitama (68), Osaka (40), Hokkaido (27) and Okinawa (25).

Eleven prefectures reported no cases at all.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 38.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today