Tokyo reports 32,698 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 32,698 new coronavirus cases, up 2,297 from Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 203, up 12 from Friday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Shizuoka (6,425), Okinawa (5,297), Kagoshima (2,590), Gunma (2,093), Gifu (2,110), Mie (1,997), Okayama (1,893), Niigata (1,842), Nagano (1,626), Oita (1,596), Nara (1,569), Nagasaki (1,561), Ishikawa (1,322), Ehime (1,272), Shiga (1,243), Fukushima (1,223), Kagawa (1,140), Iwate (1,051), Toyama (996), Fukui (939), Shimane (850), Wakayama (841) and Yamagata (600).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
3 Comments
Reckless
Hard to believe!
gintonic
Hard to believe!"
Why? Pretty much the same pattern as everywhere else.
Elvis is here
Yes, the ratio of 14 serious ill to over 32,000 new Corona cases is pretty hard to believe. Those vaccines really seem to be paying off.... A life saver for sure.
Bronco
The unvaccinated are also staying out of hospitals.
Natural immunity is a life saver as well.
as_the_crow_flies
Yes, absolutely hard to believe. I have just come back from hospital. Despite collapsing with Covid and being taken to Casualty (A&E), I was told the hospitals here in Kanagawa are absolutely full, and there are no beds available. Now if collapsing and needing oxygen, as I did, is a mild case, and my immunocompromised partner has also been refused admission, this gives you an idea of the scale of the pressure on the health system. The paramedics, the nurses and doctors said, we're very sorry, there are no beds, we will give you an ambulance ride home with some meds, then you're on your own. My oxygen levels are low, but still no beds, and just a couple of hours on a drip and with oxygen.
Please, do not minimise the scale of the problem and the pressure the health system is under. The health workers are all doing the very best they can, super efficiently, but there are just not enough resources to treat everyone. Do not minimise the seriousness of this disease, deaths are already heading upwards, and if treatment is effectively being rationed (no hotel quarantine and no oxygen for me despite low oxygen saturation and none for my partner despite being in a vulnerable group), people will die from lack of treatment. And not just Covid patients, anyone who needs emergency care is at risk. So don't have a heart attack, get heatstroke, have an accident, as the health system is under critical strain.
Elvis is here
Cant argue with that. At least it ain't misinformation
rainyday
I’ve finally gotten it. Thanks to the vaccinations its not much different from a cold for me, glad I was able to avoid it for two and a half years. With the numbers this past week it seems like everyone in the country is going to get it now.
didou
@rainyday
Had it last week too. Also, no more than a cold for me. Three days of light symptoms