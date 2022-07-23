Tokyo reports 32,698 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 32,698 new coronavirus cases, up 2,297 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 203, up 12 from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Shizuoka (6,425), Okinawa (5,297), Kagoshima (2,590), Gunma (2,093), Gifu (2,110), Mie (1,997), Okayama (1,893), Niigata (1,842), Nagano (1,626), Oita (1,596), Nara (1,569), Nagasaki (1,561), Ishikawa (1,322), Ehime (1,272), Shiga (1,243), Fukushima (1,223), Kagawa (1,140), Iwate (1,051), Toyama (996), Fukui (939), Shimane (850), Wakayama (841) and Yamagata (600).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

