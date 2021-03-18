Tokyo reports 323 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,499

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 323 new cases of the coronavirus, down 86 from Wednesday.
The number (165 men and 158 women) is the result of 10,361 tests conducted on March 15. One hundred cases were aged 60 and over, while the highest number was 65 cases in their 20s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, up three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 325.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,499. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (160), Osaka (141), Chiba (122), Saitama (115), Miyagi (98), Hokkaido (96), Hyogo (76), Ibaraki (47), Fukuoka (45), Okinawa (43) and Aichi (38).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 32.
External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Gooch
The numbers continue to wobble, with fewer "cases" but more tests than yesterday. I think we'll continue to see a slow downward trend over the next month. But then again, I could be wrong.
Elvis is here
Any news on the Japanese vaccination program effort?
Michael Machida
Numbers seem to be going back up a bit.
; ^ 0
didou
As of yesterday, 437485 shots, including 14289 for the second shot.
Robert Cikki
That is not that bad number for just one day.
didou
It is the total number since the start of the vaccination.
Akula
These numbers are not too bad, but my worry is that the slow rollout of vaccinations will mean another wave is likely.
Zoroto
I am 99% sure Robert was being sarcastic.
Robert Cikki
Yeah, I was just being sarcasticaly ironic. With this pace, Japan will be vaccinated in years.. And who knows, what comes next.
anon99999
They got rid of the guy who embarrassed them with too many positive tests yesterday and not fixing the number in the correct manner, and although his replacement today did okay with a reduction , he could have done better and got those numbers down below 300. The SOE is being cancelled on Sunday and they need the numbers to match the decision.
stickman1760
Ok, open er up, time to party like it’s 1999
didou
I did not get it.
But you know, it was 78294 yesterday, the pace has been up. It will be soon over 400000 a day. Do not desperate Robert. The light is coming out of the tunnel.
As you know, Japan is slow starting, but once the guidelines are well defined, nothing can stop The Japanese Power. Sorry, the EU exportation approval can
smartacus
What's happening in Miyagi? Numbers have exploded there this week. Must be clusters.