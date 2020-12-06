Tokyo reports 327 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,025

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 327 new cases of the coronavirus, down 257 from Saturday. The number is the result of 7,399 tests conducted on Dec 3.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 43,704.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (86), followed by 69 in their 40s and 64 in their 30s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, one down from Saturday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,025. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (310), Hokkaido (187), Aichi (170), Saitama (162), Kanagawa (134), Hyogo (120), Chiba (78), Hiroshima (52), Kyoto (43), Fukuoka (41), Shizuoka (40) and Okinawa (39).
Thirty-one deaths were reported.
blahblah222
Should add a disclaimer indicating this is just the number under extremely restrictive testing req and suppression of both testing and treatment.
Japan’s medical system rather let people die than to test them.
https://www.tokyo-np.co.jp/article/72660
Only reason this news is public is because the proffessor is from an upper-class family.
SandyBeachHeaven
I think only testing those that come down with symptoms should be tested and not testing the masses is a good thing. If there were really a heavy amount of positive very sick cases, there would be many more than 54 severe cases to post and that is not the case.
When this virus goes rampant, you cannot hide it, so it is not ramapant here, at least not yet. I did not see one person without a mask on today on the trains except one very old man using an oxygen tank. Thank god he was not near any smoking rooms.
Wear a mask, wash your hands and try to follow simple rules...if only there was soap in the train toilets or at least alcohol spray.
Sven Asai
It’s not only restricted testing. It’s also market behavior in general. Let’s look at the most common scenarios. You are owner of a nursing care home for elderly people and suddenly two seniors cough around all day... You highly probable don’t tell that the authorities , positive testing brings your business into news headlines and the staff denies continuing work for the same low nothing but now with additional health risk. No, you silently and secretly isolate those two and hope for nothing to become revealed, because you want to make profit instead of your business closed , with loan payment obligations threatening you in your sweaty dreams at night. Or almost any employee with some first symptoms, already stricken without rise of wages because of the weak economy...he or she probably goes to the drugstore instead to the hospital and tries to cure it with cheap self-medication. And so on. You’ll surely find similar scenarios yourself. The result of all that is, that you have those low numbers for this country and also many undetected virus spreadings and deaths by quite a large multiplication factor.
virusrex
World wide specialists and experts think the opposite, because the approach you think is "a good thing" makes impossible to correctly measure the spread. It would be good enough if extremely hard but effective measures were already in place, because you would only need to corroborate that the spreading is under control (since you could not do anything else to stop it, you would be already be doing everything), but for the Japanese case it only means the authorities cannot even know how extensive is the spreading and are only hoping is not too bad. Waiting until a lot of patients begin to swamp the health services is around 3 steps too late to do something about it.
That is not realistic, by the time you have symptomatic cases the transmission has been happening for a few days already, isolating patients from then would not not stop a cluster. The owners would have to hide everybody getting hospitalized or dying at the same time, which is practically an impossible thing to do when everybody knows the pandemic is a possibility.
Owners (or the person responsible for the health of the people in the nursing home) would worry much more about going to jail when relatives of the patients accuse them of hiding active cases to avoid responsibility, so its much more likely they will at least try to shift the blame to the health system by trying to get any patient or staff that shows a symptom tested, if a positive results comes back he can say he did everything under his power to identify and stop the outbreak, and if the person is not tested then he can say the system was the one that refused to do its part.
Randy Johnson
Japan's approach is great. Seriously. Not tongue-in-cheek. Deny. Lie. Hide.
Western countries have gone WAY overboard on the so-called testing regimen. For political purposes obviously.
Every single day Japanese ride crowded trains since the beginning of 2020 and there are far fewer cases of corona and corona deaths vs other countries? Give me a break.
So then, after riding a crowded train, the same people are forced to observe spacial seating in buildings and facilities?
Boggles the mind.
Zoroto
Maybe you don't know, or chose to ignore, but in Tokyo, a "severe" case means the patient is on ventilator or ECMO machine --- at death's door. More than half of these patients die.
Zoroto
What's the "approach"? Spread the virus with GoTo campaigns? I think the only way you can call it an "approach" is if achieving herd immunity is the goal.
drlucifer
Sad indeed, the professor was just 42 so young and undeserving to die because of lack of pcr test, which even the poorest African countries are providing to the general public free without any conditions. There are thousand of cases like this that are not reported by the media and go unnoticed by the general public, Taking the daily official figures at face value is utter naivety, The aversion for pcr testing is mind boggling and criminal. Shame to all those that have turned this pandemic to a tool of nationalism.
It doesn't make any sense at all allowing people to die just to prevent straining the medical system,
bo
Flatten the curve they say and all will be good.
Zoroto
It's definitely one way to do it. I would not imagine a modern society choosing this, but seems I am wrong.
n1k1
Why impossible ? If there is a need for a little but more "correct" number for the spread we could always perform randomised test and the number will be reliable..
I really don't see how mass testing could help at all. The real problem is actually money and staff. A much smarter solution is to financially stimulate hospitals willing to treat c19.
n1k1
What is a severe case in where ever you came from ?
n1k1
It does !
Well there is the masks theory , the catechin theory, , no one really talks here or kisses or hugs .
I don't know ... hiding and denying is just a bit too complicated to pull off.
n1k1
He died because of lack of PCR testing ? Isn't this a bit far fetched ?
Is the article really saying that ?
n1k1
The approach is masks, social distance, patience, vaccines . And if you remove PCR test politics , pretty much the same as any other developed industrial country.
tamanegi
Are we experiencing "overshooto" yet?
n1k1
How do you mean ? If you trust the vaccines will solve the problem that is about as much as anyone can really do.
sf2k
not even 8000 tests. Those gatekeepers don't want to know. Or has this been just one clinic this whole time reporting and the rest silent?
blahblah222
Yes, he died because he was refused a covid PCR test even though he repeatedly asked for it, both to the doctors AND to the government hotline. Because of that, he was REFUSED care and treatment, and left to die alone at home.
Zoroto
This is negligent homicide by multiple people.
DatAss
Based on statistics, and not an opinion: there have been less COVID-19 related deaths to date than flu-related in past seasons.
I find it very bizarre that so many want to hide at home, spend their time outside rebreathing CO2, and then stick a relatively-untested vaccine in their arm.
Even more sinister is the censorship. Let's see how long this post lasts.