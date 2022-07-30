Tokyo reports 33,466 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 33,466 new coronavirus cases, down 3,348 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 24, down two from Friday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (14,692), Hokkaido (6,286), Okinawa (5,762), Kumamoto (4,086), Hiroshima (3,270), Kagoshima (3,019), Gifu (2,844), Okayama (2,616), Niigata (2,435), Gunma (2,323) and Mie (2,264).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

