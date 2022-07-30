Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 33,466 coronavirus cases

11 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 33,466 new coronavirus cases, down 3,348 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 24, down two from Friday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (14,692), Hokkaido (6,286), Okinawa (5,762), Kumamoto (4,086), Hiroshima (3,270), Kagoshima (3,019), Gifu (2,844), Okayama (2,616), Niigata (2,435), Gunma (2,323) and Mie (2,264).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Worryingly high for a Saturday. Please stay safe everybody

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Out of these 33,466, I'm guessing at least 33,412 of them were wearing masks at the time they caught the COVID.

That's at least 33,412 more reasons why masks don't work.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Growth is thankfully slowing but we won't see the peak for another week.

Let's hope this most widespread and contagious outbreak means there will be a dramatic drop following the pinnacle, and not a frustratingly slow bleed like the last larger wave which took several weeks per 50% reduction in cases.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Worryingly high for a Saturday. Please stay safe everybody

Actually, I'd say be conscious of the COVID, don't deny its existence -- but live your life and stop letting it control you so much.

The vast, vast, vast, vast, vast majority of people who get COVID recover from it -- and not only recover, but don't even get seriously sick.

Of the tiny percentage of people who do get listed as "COVID related deaths," few if any of them actually die of the COVID. They die with the COVID. Mostly elderly and already near death, they sadly pass away from some pre-existing condition ... but end up on the "COVID related death" list because they happen to catch the COVID right before their deaths which almost certainly would have happened anyway.

Again, stop letting COVID run your life.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Worryingly high for a Saturday. 

these are actually Friday’s numbers.

looks like the peak has reached the apex and they will slowly start to go back down.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Yesterday's JT corona-story photo caption read, "People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wait to across a crossing in downtown Tokyo on Thursday."

Yes. The masks are so effective at curbing the spread that we're now in our seventh COVID wave, after two and a half years of almost entire-nationwide donning of face-nappies.

Seriously ... how many more waves do we have to go through, how many more cases of a virus with a 99.9+ percent chance of not killing you, before we finally realize that masks don't work?

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Latest govt data published last night:(as of Wednesday)

1,400,000 active cases

25,000 patients in hospital

29,000 patients in hotels

121,000 total beds available in hospital/hotels

1,106,000 cases at home

There are not 1,200,000 hospitalizations as some have claimed.

https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/newpage_00023.html

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Japan tops global new COVID cases in week to Sunday: WHO

That was the headline here on Japan Today two days ago.

The country that in all probability leads the world in face-nappy-wearing is also the same country with the highest number of COVID cases in the past week.

Let's do some logic for once, Japan. Masks don't work -- so let's stop dehumanizing ourselves with them and turning ourselves into faceless, emotionless drones.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Oh no the sky is falling…..

24 with severe symptoms in Tokyo??

enough with the scare mongering and hysteria! Influenza probably has the same amount of patients but they never stopped the world over that. Bad cold or flu at worst get over it and move on!

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Please have some decency and self respect, Japan. Stop posting this meaningless numbers!

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Some weird bots on the thumbs up thumbs down hmmmm suspicious…

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Not that I'm disputing you @SamuraiJack but in your numbers where are the other 240,000 people in the 1.4mil active cases that aren't at home, a hotel or in hospital?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

