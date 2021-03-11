Tokyo reports 335 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,280

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 335 new cases of the coronavirus, down five from Wednesday.

The number (198 men and 137 women) is the result of 9,369 tests conducted on March 8. Eighty cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 354.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,280. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (126), Kanagawa (125), Chiba (122), Osaka (88), Aichi (66), Hyogo (58), Miyagi (53), Ibaraki (36), Hokkaido (34), Fukuoka (31) and Okinawa (29).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 42.

