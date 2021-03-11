Tokyo reports 335 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,280

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 335 new cases of the coronavirus, down five from Wednesday.
The number (198 men and 137 women) is the result of 9,369 tests conducted on March 8. Eighty cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 354.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,280. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (126), Kanagawa (125), Chiba (122), Osaka (88), Aichi (66), Hyogo (58), Miyagi (53), Ibaraki (36), Hokkaido (34), Fukuoka (31) and Okinawa (29).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 42.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
7 Comments
Gooch
Steady as she goes...
nakanoguy01
Around 300 will be the norm until the "lockdown" ends. Then wait for it to rocket upward.
CommonSense
Okay... So? How many actually recovered? Why aren't those numbers ever reported? I guess it just doesn't fit the media's fear mongering agenda.
smithinjapan
CommonSense: "Okay... So? How many actually recovered? Why aren't those numbers ever reported? I guess it just doesn't fit the media's fear mongering agenda."
No kidding! Like wearing masks... what a crock that is! Same as how Covid-19 caused these people's deaths at all when miraculously levels of cardio-pulmonary difficulties and pneumonia among other REAL causes of death have plummeted! And why does Japan even need to test at all? We're already doing the lowest number in the world and we've beaten it, according to people like NipponGlory (who disappear when rates skyrocket again), so why not just stop and say there are ZERO new cases found? It's not a lie, is it? All these people who are so concerned with themselves and others when we have much more important things to showcase, like the upcoming Olympics, which are proof of our having beaten the virus -- both last year and now!
didou
Yes it is.
Seth
Yes Cause Covid only roams around after 8 pm.
iraira
Commonsense
all the recovery, testing info, per capita this and that for all that is coronavirus can be found on the world of meters website.