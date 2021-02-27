Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 337 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,214

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 337 new cases of the coronavirus, up 67 from Friday.

The number (179 men and 158 women) is the result of 9,580 tests conducted on Feb 234. The number of infected people aged 60 and over was 69.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 68, down two Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 457.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,214. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (162), Chiba (151), Saitama (118), Osaka (69), Aichi (53), Hokkaido (43), Gunma (32), Fukuoka (31) and Ibaraki (30).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 41.

Doing excellent Japanese populous. Keep up with the masks and hand washing.

And up again we go!

But with the next weekend count it will look better. Those darned numbers, right! Never believed in them.

Not when they're bad, but when they represent the facts without considering the Tokyo Olympics, go to eat, and go to travel.

