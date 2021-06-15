Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 337 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 337 new coronavirus cases, up 128 from Monday.

People in their 20s (96 cases) and their 30s (79) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, down one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 827, down 22 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

