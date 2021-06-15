Tokyo reports 337 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,418

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 337 new coronavirus cases, up 128 from Monday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 375.
People in their 20s (96 cases) and their 30s (79) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, down one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 827, down 22 from Monday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,418. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (160), Osaka (110), Okinawa (104), Aichi (98), Chiba (87), Hokkaido (87), Saitama (70), Hyogo (44) and Fukuoka (35).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 67.
18 Comments
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
Where is the T.M.G. obtaining this data from? Their claim seems non-supportive and inflated. I would like to see a more tangible report than a simple hearsay.
Kev James
On the one hand, the numbers are going down it seems. On the other hand, we know it’s still too high, testing or not. The government have been lackadaisical in their approach and that’s why people are angry, not following the rules and against the Olympics. The numbers haven’t dropped under 100 cases as they had hoped and now they have a decision to make by June 20 in regards to lifting the SOE.
if they can insist on holding a safe and secure games, then let’s lift the SOE and let them make the same efforts to protect the taxpayers and citizens whose lives are way more important than the games.
Zarathustra
I don't believe these numbers are accurate but I also do not believe that they are being manipulated. It would only take one disgruntled employee to blow the whistle. I do question what the hell the GPs are doing. My wife is a kindergarten teacher. 12 of her kids are off sick this week with fevers and coughs. They all went to their GPs yet not one of them was recommended a PCR test.
Commodore Perry
Again, as for the past several months, a very high positivity rate.
Jtsnose
People in their 20s and 30s (highest infection numbers) need to remember, to wear masks, get vaccinated,
and remember the 3 Cs, Avoid closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact settings,
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2020/avoiding_the_three_cs.html
Reckless
That's almost 60% more cases than yesterday! OMGhosh!
ian
Manipulated or not, everyone intuitively knows the numbers are an indicator of worsening or improving situation.
That's why they keep checking all this time even if they say it's garbage.
klausdorth
Immune? No vaccine needed? Living in an alternate universe? For some people this might be facts.
GenHXZ
1,583 tests
Commodore Perry
GenHXZToday 06:12 pm JST
Crazy high positivity rate.
random person
I am extremely curious on how these numbers can be explained.
Probably more than half of izakaya remained open and still serve alcohol around my area since the beginning of the SOE. In addition, the numbers of customers increased in that said izakaya (which drastically increase the risk of clusters) . They are full from 18:30 (time i get out from work)
Is this only happening in my area? Are those numbers absolute BS? Was the SOE measure really necessary/effective? are those 337 cases only coming from my neighborhood?
can someone give me a logical explanation?
RM
It's time to open the economy. No more lock-downs. Masks, social distancing, and vaccines aren't the answer. We have lived with viruses forever and this time is no different. Keep the sick at home, but allow the healthy to get on with their lives.
Texas A&M Aggie
The numbers continue to head down. Very great news for those wanting to see the Olympics go on as planned. Bring on the Tokyo summer games!!!
Bob Fosse
The very first sentence: “The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 337 new coronavirus cases, up 128 from Monday.”
Come on man.
RM
If you have ever had the common cold, you could test positive for the coronavirus. The PCR is not designed to test this virus, yet government officials still use it.
Reckless
With low numbers like these the Games must go on.
hatsufred
@RM so you have had a PCR test then ?
P. Smith
Says a poster that lives in the US.