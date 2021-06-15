Tokyo reports 337 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,418

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 337 new coronavirus cases, up 128 from Monday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 375.

People in their 20s (96 cases) and their 30s (79) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, down one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 827, down 22 from Monday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,418. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (160), Osaka (110), Okinawa (104), Aichi (98), Chiba (87), Hokkaido (87), Saitama (70), Hyogo (44) and Fukuoka (35).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 67.

