Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 34,243 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 34,243 new coronavirus cases, up 5,128 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 40, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 597, up 16 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (12,254), Hokkaido (7,773), Okinawa (5,063), Kagoshima (3,988), Mie (3,887), Gifu (3,802), Nagasaki (3,370), Okayama (3,315), Gunma (2,784), Fukushima (2,554), Ehime (2,514), Nagano (2,387), Oita (2,383) and Ishikawa (2,147).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Certifications to boost your resume for English Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog