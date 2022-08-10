Tokyo reports 34,243 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 34,243 new coronavirus cases, up 5,128 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 40, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 597, up 16 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (12,254), Hokkaido (7,773), Okinawa (5,063), Kagoshima (3,988), Mie (3,887), Gifu (3,802), Nagasaki (3,370), Okayama (3,315), Gunma (2,784), Fukushima (2,554), Ehime (2,514), Nagano (2,387), Oita (2,383) and Ishikawa (2,147).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

